Mississippi State

Mississippi Skies: Dangerous temps settle across the state

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
A graphic from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency

Although we’ve had some fun with falling iguanas and chances for snow over the past few days, there is no joking about today’s weather. Hypothermia is a real threat to people and animals today and the next few days. If you’re finishing up Christmas shopping, traveling, or outside for any amount of time, be sure you have on several layers of warm clothing, gloves, and anything else necessary. Animals should be inside a home or warm shelter. If they’re outside, be certain you check their water often so it doesn’t freeze. Parts of our state won’t go above freezing until Christmas Day.

Also, leave water faucets dripping, even during the day.

Be safe while driving today! There are still spots of ice reported on some highways and roads!

There are nearly 13,000 customers reported to be without power in Mississippi early this morning.

North Mississippi

Mostly clear today with highs near 17; however, windchills approaching negative 17. Winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 25 and windchills near negative 1. Winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s and windchills between 1 and 10 degrees. Winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and a high near 32 and windchills near 5 degrees. Winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

