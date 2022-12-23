Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars oAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Tottenham face their latest crossroads as Antonio Conte deadline looms
A hard-fought comeback to draw away at one of the league's most consistent banana skins, in isolation, doesn't seem like a bad result. For Spurs, however, Brent
Tottenham's transfer priorities - ranked
Tottenham's priorities in the upcoming transfer window - including contract decisions on Antonio Conte and Harry Kane - ranked by importance.
A brief history of Liverpool beating Manchester United to signings
A look back at some of the times Liverpool beat Manchester United to signings in the transfer market.
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Gunners show their mettle
Who impressed and who did not as Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League?
World Cup final referee admits he made mistake during Argentina vs France
Szymon Marciniak has admitted he made a mistake during the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
Arsenal ready to build Arsene Wenger statue 'as early as 2023'
Arsenal are preparing to honour legendary Arsene Wenger with a statue outside the Emirates Stadium in the near future.
Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal's plans for January transfer window
Mikel Arteta has admitted he would like Arsenal to complete their January transfer business as soon as possible.
Brentford 2-2 Tottenham: Player ratings as Spurs secure comeback draw
Tottenham came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day.
Karim Benzema's agent lashes out at Didier Deschamps with 'proof' of Real Madrid striker's fitness
Karim Benzema's agent sends message to Didier Deschamps following the striker's omission from the French national side.
Man Utd don't need Cody Gakpo - Liverpool have done them a favour
Manchester United need an out-and-out striker instead of Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo.
How Liverpool could line up with Cody Gakpo
The different lineups Liverpool could use with Cody Gakpo in their squad.
Chelsea in talks with Josko Gvardiol alternative as Leipzig negotiations slow
Chelsea are in talks with Monaco over Benoit Badiashile after their pursuit of Josko Gvardiol slowed down.
Tottenham need more than just Bethany England to rescue their season
Bethany England looks on course to join Tottenham from Chelsea in a WSL record transfer - but Spurs have deeper issues than an expensive striker alone will fix.
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Player ratings as Salah strikes in Reds win
Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic helped Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Boxing Day.
Manchester United fans react to missing out on Cody Gakpo
The best tweets as Manchester United miss out on the signing of Cody Gakpo to Liverpool
Can Dean Henderson play against Manchester United?
Dean Henderson is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from Manchester United. So, can he play when the two sides meet on Tuesday night?
Chelsea Women 2022/23 mid-season review: Standout performer, best signing & more
Midseason review for Chelsea Women in 2022/23, including best signing, best moment and standout performer.
Liverpool reach agreement for Man Utd target Cody Gakpo
Liverpool look to have sealed a deal for top Manchester United target Cody Gakpo.
FPL Gameweek 17: Best fixtures to target
The best fixtures to target when Fantasy Premier League returns in Gameweek 17.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0