newschannel6now.com
Mild weather returns Tuesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday night, we will have a low of 23 with mostly clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 60 with sunny skies and windy conditions. The wind will be out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Winds gusts up to 30 mph will be possible. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 40 with clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 71 with partly cloudy skies. However, Wednesday, it will be windy again. We will have winds out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 35 will be possible. Thursday, we will have a high of 67 with overcast skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 41 with partly cloudy skies.
Year in review: Farm and agriculture
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Alpacas come to Wichita Falls, a pecan farmer from Iowa Park loses a harvest, and farmers in Texoma struggle with mental health. Those are some of the stories that we reported on this year in agriculture. Hundreds of alpacas came to Wichita Falls for the...
Health district building to be closed Tuesday due to water leak
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District building at 1700 3rd Street will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, due to a major water leak. This closure reportedly includes the following departments located inside the building:. Administration. WIC. Health & Wellness. Environmental...
Police warn against drinking and driving
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Drinking and driving happens year-round, but law enforcement officials said more drunk drivers hit the road during the new year. Wichita Falls Police Department PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper explained the dangers of driving while intoxicated. He said most people who regularly drink and drive will get caught and the charges aren’t light.
Deputies arrest one after vehicle chase
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County and Clay County sheriff’s offices arrested one person Monday following a police chase that ended in Wichita Falls. The chase reportedly started in Clay County. Wichita County sheriff’s deputies then joined Clay County law enforcement on U.S. 287 north and Fisher Road.
