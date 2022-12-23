Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Christmas Day Stabbing Around Corner from Amadou Diallo HomeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A man got arrested for fatally killing two people and assaulting threeNewsing the StatesBronx, NY
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Man Fatally Shot in Chest - Multiple Bullets FiredBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Elderly man dies in Somers fire
Once the fire was knocked down, firefighters found the body of a man they believe was in his 70s.
Driver airlifted to hospital after slamming into Orange County home
Police say a pick-up truck crashed into the side of a home on Neversink Drive just outside of Port Jervis around 9 p.m.
3 People Hospitalized After Fire Breaks Out At Farmingdale Home
Three people were taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at a Long Island home. Police reported that the incident happened in Farmingdale at about 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. Officers responded to a fire at a house on West Oak Street and saw flames coming from...
FDNY: Fire destroys Brooklyn family home the day after Christmas
A Brooklyn family is now without a home after a fire tore through their house on East 63rd Street.
FDNY: 3 injured in apartment fire in the Longwood section of the Bronx
The FDNYS says the fire started around 7p.m. at at 651 Southern Blvd.
Fire officials: 1 person critically injured, several others injured in Hempstead blaze
They say the fire started on the second floor of the Hayse House apartment building on Sealey Avenue just after 12 p.m.
Fire rips through Farmingdale home on Christmas Eve
They say it started at 7 a.m. on West Oak Street with the flames were coming from the second floor of the home.
Crews work to repair 6-inch water main break in Passaic
Officials say the break is 6 inches long and near the area of Hamilton Avenue and Monroe Street.
Police: Person killed, several injured in multicar crash in Hempstead
Police say officers were called to the crash, which involved four cars, at Henry and Greenwich streets at around 6 p.m.
Person Killed After Being Struck By Car Near Amityville Intersection
One person was killed in a crash overnight near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 in Amityville. A man was riding a bicycle from west to east across Route 110, near Ritter Avenue, when he was struck by a northbound 2009 Toyota Camry, according to Suffolk County Police.
News 12
1 killed in multi-car crash on Sprain Brook
A multi-car crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway has left one person dead this morning. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes in Hawthorne around 5:30 a.m., just after the split with the Taconic Parkway. At least two cars were heavily damaged. At least one person had to...
Man on bicycle fatally struck in Amityville
Police say the incident unfolded around 11 p.m. on Route 110 near Ritter Avenue.
NYPD: Driver in Queens found dead after single-car crash
Police say a driver was found dead in their car after a single-car crash on Nassau Expressway in Queens.
NYC driver dies after vehicle flips in air, lands in JFK area lot, explodes into flames
A driver died after he lost control on a Queens expressway early Monday and his vehicle flipped in the air, landing in a tow lot just outside Kennedy Airport where it exploded, setting a fire that quickly spread to other vehicles, police said. The doomed driver was zipping toward Long Island on the Nassau Expressway when he lost control near Exit 1S about 3:30 a.m., cops said. His vehicle ...
Grandmother crashes car into Elizabeth home kitchen
The fire department says that when they arrived, nearby neighbors were tending to the grandmother, whose Honda CR-V ended up in the neighbor’s kitchen.
Firefighter dies from injuries sustained during North Haven house fire
Firefighter Matthias Wirtz, 46, was working outside the building when he was injured by the fire.
News 12
Police: Man stabbed at I-95 rest area in Fairfield following argument with woman
State police say a man was stabbed at an I-95 rest stop in Fairfield following an argument with a woman. The stabbing happened on Monday on the northbound side of I-95 in Fairfield around 10:30 p.m. near exit 22. State police say the man was stabbed multiple times in the...
Police: Man dead following shooting near East Tremont, Marmion avenues
Police say a man is dead after he was shot early Monday morning in the Bronx.
Police: Driver killed, 6 others hospitalized in multicar crash in Hempstead
The chain-reaction crash involved a total of four vehicles and nine people.
longisland.com
Cafe La Bella Notte in Farmingdale Destroyed by "Suspicious" Fire, Officials Say
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a commercial fire that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9:35 pm in Farmingdale. According to detectives, officers responded to a fire at the Cafe La Bella Notte located at 180 Merritts Road. Upon arrival, officers observed the business to be engulfed in flames.
Comments / 0