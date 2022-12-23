ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

News 12

1 killed in multi-car crash on Sprain Brook

A multi-car crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway has left one person dead this morning. Police say the crash happened in the southbound lanes in Hawthorne around 5:30 a.m., just after the split with the Taconic Parkway. At least two cars were heavily damaged. At least one person had to...
HAWTHORNE, NY
Daily News

NYC driver dies after vehicle flips in air, lands in JFK area lot, explodes into flames

A driver died after he lost control on a Queens expressway early Monday and his vehicle flipped in the air, landing in a tow lot just outside Kennedy Airport where it exploded, setting a fire that quickly spread to other vehicles, police said. The doomed driver was zipping toward Long Island on the Nassau Expressway when he lost control near Exit 1S about 3:30 a.m., cops said. His vehicle ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

