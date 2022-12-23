Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Two commercial vehicles collide in Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a two commercial vehicle accident on Monday. According to Quarryville Fire Company, the incident happened at around 12:36 p.m. at the intersection of Rt. 372 and Oak Bottom Rd. Officials say a box truck and fuel oil...
local21news.com
Water main break closes road in Ephrata, Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A water main break has closed the first block of Bethany Road between US 322, East Main Street and East Fulton Street in Ephrata Borough. Officials say repair work is expected to be completed around 8:00 AM on Tuesday morning.
local21news.com
Body found on roadway in Lancaster County on Christmas
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating the death of 39-year-old Paul Donnelly, who was found dead at an intersection in Ephrata. According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, they were called to the scene of West Main St. and Martin Ave. on Dec. 25 at around 1:03 a.m. to investigate Donnelly's death.
local21news.com
Hanover Foods worker dies after falling into factory machine
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner reports that a 59-year-old employee of the Hanover Foods factory in Penn Township, York County died Tuesday morning in a machinery accident. According to witnesses, the employee reportedly fell into a bean hopper while working around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. The coroner...
local21news.com
Man breaks customer's windshield after fight at Cumberland County Walmart
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Carlisle Police say a man is still free after allegedly bashing in a Walmart customer's windshield after he had gotten into a fight with them. Officials say the man pictured had caused a commotion at a Walmart at around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 22, after getting into an altercation with another Walmart patron.
local21news.com
Man faces charges after allegedly threatening person with gun in Lancaster County home
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man in Lancaster County is facing charges after allegedly threatening a person with a firearm in a Warwick Township home. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says it happened around 9:30 PM on December 16 on Brookview Drive. According to police, officers...
local21news.com
Robber threatens employee with weapon at Metro PCS in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are working to find a robber who threatened to hurt a Metro PCS employee unless they would give him money. According to Swatara Township Police Department, the thief had entered the store on Dec. 26 at around 5:28 p.m. Officials say the man...
local21news.com
Suspected DUI driver kills two women in head-on crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have given more details regarding a double-fatal car accident, where a drunk driver had allegedly driven a tractor-trailer head-on into another car. According to Bowmansville Police, a suspected DUI driver had been driving on the wrong side of the road in a westbound...
local21news.com
One injured in Christmas Day York City shooting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County dispatch says one adult man was injured in a shooting Christmas Day. The man was shot around 11 p.m. in York City at West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue. Police are still investigating the incident. Stay with CBS 21 for updates.
local21news.com
Shooting injures one in West York Borough
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officers are looking into the shooting of one individual, who was shot on Christmas Eve. According to emergency dispatch, authorities were called to the scene at around 11:03 p.m. on W. Market and Dewey Streets. Officials say that only one was found injured but...
local21news.com
Man sentenced for "sliding hands" down 11-year-old's pants in Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has been sentenced and is ordered to be on the Megan's Law list for the rest of his life, after inappropriately touching an 11-year-old girl. According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Valdez Cutler-Fisher of Carlisle was arrested for an...
local21news.com
Inclement weather cancels a handful of flights at Harrisburg International over holiday
As frigid temperatures and snow storms swept across the nation over this Christmas weekend, many airports saw delays and cancellations. However, Harrisburg International Airport’s spokesperson Scott Miller said they didn’t run into too many issues over the weekend due to the weather. Out of the 60 scheduled flights,...
local21news.com
Dozens of homeless fed and appreciated on Christmas by The Eclipse Project in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — It all started in the back of a Mitsubishi Eclipse. according to founder of The Eclipse Project, Michon Zalewski. Zalewski says that what started as a weekend of her solely going out delivering bagged lunches to about three dozen homeless back in 2020, has now blossomed into a full volunteer effort that works every weekend to help those who are differently sheltered.
local21news.com
Cloudy end to Christmas leads into more comfortable weather
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — There will be a few clouds around tonight with an overnight low in the teens. Under mostly sunny skies the winds will continue to ease through the day tomorrow, it will be a bit warmer with an afternoon high near 30. WARMER DAYS AHEAD:
local21news.com
Harrisburg Jewish Community gives back this Christmas
Members from the Harrisburg Jewish community spent their Christmas afternoon spreading kindness through the area. Volunteers ranging in age from three to 90 years old got together to tackle a handful of tasks for the local community. At Kesher Israel, volunteers put together Christmas dinner for YWCA women’s shelter, assembled...
local21news.com
"I was writing my eulogy"; local woman recounts lightning striking Philadelphia plane
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHP) — Judy Kroll was expecting a perfect holiday getaway to Cancun with her family when lightning struck her Spirit Airlines plane not once, but twice. The ordeal, impacting dozens of travelers flying out of Philadelphia for the holiday season on Friday morning. Kroll, a Bucks County...
local21news.com
Quiet weather leads to warmer temperatures ahead of the new year
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We'll see increasing clouds today ahead of a decaying system. No precipitation is expected but sunshine will be limited. Skies will clear a bit tonight with lows around 20. WARMER DAYS AHEAD:. We will finally climb above the freezing mark start Tuesday with highs...
local21news.com
New program to address the dental care crisis causing long wait times for patients
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – Dental offices in central Pennsylvania are struggling to fully staff their offices, causing current employees to take on more responsibilities and leaving patients to wait longer. “We are at a desperate crisis for dental help in the dental industry,” Verber Dental Group CEO and...
local21news.com
Meek Mill pays bail for 20 Philadelphia women, helping them home for Christmas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rapper and Philadelphia native Meek Mill is spreading the holiday spirit. Mill helped 20 women who were incarcerated to make it back to their families for the holidays by paying the bail they otherwise would not have been able to afford. Mill is a long-time advocate...
