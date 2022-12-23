Read full article on original website
Coast Guard House back open after storm
The Coast Guard House in Narragansett is still cleaning up from the massive storm that moved through Friday.
Crews respond to Providence rollover
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
Fire damages garage in South Kingstown
The call came in just after 7 a.m. to a house on Erica Court.
I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday
NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Richmond
As of 7:00 p.m., police and fire crews from Richmond and Ashaway were on the scene.
ABC6.com
Propane tank fire damages Foster garage
FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) — A propane fire badly damaged a garage in Foster. ABC6 was on-scene and caught first responders assessing the scorched wooden building. The fire was quickly extinguished upon arrival of the fire department. Chief William Paul said there were no injuries and only the garage sustained...
ABC6.com
Fire crews put out Cranston house fire
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews put out a house fire Monday morning in Cranston. The chief said an electrical fire broke out at an unoccupied home on Scenic Drive around 7:15 a.m. He said no injuries were reported and the home is still. The fire marshal is further...
Turnto10.com
Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
Barrington church cancels service following power outage
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service due to a power outage. According to the church’s Facebook page, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to restore power to the church, and members were able to gather Christmas morning.
Travelers stranded as Southwest cancels thousands of flights
The impacts of Friday's storm are still being felt at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.
Turnto10.com
1 killed in Richmond house fire
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A person died after a fire started in their bedroom in Richmond on Christmas night. A fire restoration crew was at the scene of the fire for several hours Monday. The fire chief said while the fire was contained to one room, a lot of the house has smoke and fire damage.
ABC6.com
Power to be shut to Lincoln neighborhood after electrical fire
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An electrical fire set ablaze in a Lincoln home Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a second alarm went off for a structure fire at 105 Cobble Hill Rd. Lincoln Fire Department Chief Tim Walsh said upon arrival, crews noticed wires down in the home. “The...
whatsupnewp.com
Travel restrictions on RITBA bridges lifted
Update: At 9:31 am, RIDOT lifted travel restrictions for the Mt Hope, Newport Pell, and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges. The bridges are open to all traffic. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has announced that due to extreme weather conditions, travel across their bridges may be restricted or prohibited for certain vehicle types.
Providence building facade damaged in storm
Emergency response crews are examining the former People Savings Bank in downtown Providence after it was damaged in Friday's storm.
ABC6.com
VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett
Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
ABC6.com
Canceled Southwest flights cause headaches for travelers at T.F. Green
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A travel nightmare unfolded across the country Monday, continuing into Tuesday, as Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights. Operations at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport were also impacted by cancellations as part of that nationwide trend. Monday night, the U.S. Department of Transportation got...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island updates truck weight limit for Route 37 bridge over railroad tracks
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced an update to the weight limit for heavy trucks for a bridge along Route 37 westbound in Warwick. The bridge carries traffic over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, near the Post Road (Route 1) interchange in Warwick. RIDOT said the new limit...
fallriverreporter.com
Lakeville, Taunton, Freetown, and Raynham respond to multi-vehicle crash on Route 140 that injured 6
6 people were injured, 2 seriously, after a multivehicle crash this weekend on Route 140. Dispatchers alerted firefighters to the crash just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, Lakeville Ambulance 3, Ambulance 2, Engine 1, Engine 2, Car 2, and Car 1 all responded to the scene.
