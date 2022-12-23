ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
idahobusinessreview.com

Year in Review: Housing situation prompts action

Housing, more specifically a lack thereof, including affordable housing, played a significant role in at least several recurring circumstances at times challenging Idaho businesses. From the construction and real estate industries to sectors such as health care and resort communities, housing inventory (both new and existing) for potential buyers was limited for much of the ...
eastidahonews.com

Idaho’s Ybarra steps down, reveals new job

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is stepping down from her position in the new year after seven years of service. Ybarra announced at a State Department of Education Christmas party on Dec. 22 that she was leaving to take a position as an elementary school teacher in Mountain Home.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho the number 2 state in growth percentage in the U.S.

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the U.S. Census Bureau for 2022, growth in the United States is up by 0.4%, an increase from the 2021 census by 168.8%. The number of people moving in and out of the country was the biggest driver of growth this year with 1,010,923 people added to the U.S. population between 2021 and 2022. Positive natural change ( births minus deaths) was the second-largest contributing factor to population growth with an increase of 245,080 between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Idaho ranked second in nation for percent growth in 2022

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Census Bureau has ranked Idaho second nationally in percentage growth. Idaho's July 2022 population growth saw an increase of 1.8% compared to July 2021. According to the Bureau, Idaho grew nearly four times faster than the national growth rate of 0.4%. The 2022 census...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Ed group wants sales tax exemptions removed

BOISE — Idaho could lower its sales tax from 6 percent to 4 percent and still generate more than $1 billion more a year for schools, including enough to pay off supplemental levies, increase school funding and address building needs simply by eliminating a big batch of the existing exemptions from the sales tax.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Nuclear forensics team braves winds, desert dust to learn fallout collection techniques and procedures

IDAHO FALLS — Although the likelihood of a terrorist nuclear attack is extremely low, a lot of work is required to prepare for such an unthinkable event. That’s why a response team assembled by the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) recently trained in eastern Idaho’s desert on ways to collect and analyze simulated debris from a nuclear detonation. Nuclear forensics—the science of determining the origin of nuclear material—is an essential element of the United States’ strategy to prevent nuclear terrorism.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

As Idaho's longest-serving attorney general departs, he reflects on his tenure

BOISE — Though he figures it cost him the primary election, outgoing Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is proud that he stuck to principle and didn’t join an unsuccessful Texas lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election results. “Texas v. Pennsylvania is a prime example of doing what’s right even though it’s not politically popular,” he said. “We called it fair, we called it right, we called it based on the law, not based on politics.” ...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Three men from other states prosecuted in federal court for bringing drugs into Idaho

BOISE — Three out-of-state individuals were recently prosecuted in federal court for bringing illicit drugs into the Magic Valley area, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit today. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit....
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Snow and Rain and Still Drought Maintains its Evil Grip on Idaho

We’re not exactly buried in snow but I would’ve thought we were seeing some improvement in drought conditions. In some parts of Idaho, things are looking up (even if slightly). In southern Idaho, the drought maintains a good grip all along the state line. Last week’s map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows severe drought from east to west. Locally, everything is south of Twin Falls to Nevada.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

JRM Foundation donates $35K to Southeast Idaho nonprofits

CHUBBUCK — The JRM Foundation for Humanity provided about $35,000 in grants towards more than a dozen local nonprofit organizations at the foundation’s annual Night of Giving event on Monday. The foundation — which was started twelve years prior by the Jamshaid, Rahim, and Mannan families — has been actively involved in supporting nonprofits both within the community and outside of it, and for the past five years has held the Night of Giving. ...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

The dean of the Idaho press corps signs off

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Betsy Russell, the longtime president of the Idaho Press Club and a dogged and influential political journalist who covered seven Idaho governors, is retiring Jan. 1. Russell started her reporting career early, joining her high school paper and covering her own graduation. She earned...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Rarely seen snow devil — or ‘snownado’ — recorded whirling across highway in eastern Idaho

POCATELLO (Idaho Statesman) — A rare weather phenomenon known as a “snowado” was seen spinning across a frigid mountain highway in Idaho. It appeared Wednesday, Dec. 21, on U.S. 30 over Fish Creek Summit, and an Idaho Department of Transportation employee happened to be recording stock footage at the time. The summit is about 275 miles southeast of Boise.
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Idaho

Idaho might be famous for its potatoes, but you won’t believe just how cold the coldest place in Idaho can get. Ranked as the 14th largest of all the states, Idaho’s geography runs from plains to high mountains. This western state is located in the Intermontane West; it shares a small northern border with Canada. Despite its huge area, Idaho is home to under two million people, many of which live in Boise, the state capital.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Pacific precipitation moves into Gem State today

Lots of moisture is headed to Idaho this last week of 2022 due to a low pressure system currently hitting the Pacific NW. Starting this afternoon, the Treasure Valley will see about a 20% chance of precipitation and the west central mountains will see about a 50% chance of precipitation.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy