Rochester, NY

Sunrise Smart Start: Winter storm, state of emergency

By George Gandy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROz71_0jsUDvR400

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, December 23, 2022.

Weather forecast: Winter storm to impact Rochester and WNY into Christmas weekend

BLIZZARD WARNINGS FOR ORLEANS, GENESEE, ERIE, AND NIAGARA COUNTIES THROUGH 7 AM SUNDAY
WINTER STORM WARNINGS FOR MONROE, AND WYOMING COUNTIES THROUGH 7 AM SUNDAY
A WIND ADVISORY FOR YATES COUNTY UNTIL FRIDAY AT 5PM, ALSO A WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL SATURDAY AT 12 PM

Friday before 8 am keeps temperatures steady into the low 40s with rain still falling across the region. The closer to 8 am we get though, the more our winds will pick up, with gusts now reaching into the 30-40 mph range if not higher by then.

Between 8 am and 10 am, we’ll see a burst of widespread rain followed by a very fast changeover to a burst of heavy snow. That will be the arctic cold front moving through. Along with it, winds will shift quickly and push wind gusts up to 45 to 65 mph across the region. Temperatures in this time frame will fall quickly as well, as much as 20° in less than 2 hours in some cases, opening the door the chance of a flash freeze. Essentially anything that’s wet can and will likely turn to ice quickly.

WKBW-TV

Winter Storm WARNINGS replace Blizzard Warnings

Winter Storm Warning for Erie and Genesee Counties until 4am Monday. Strong winds with blowing snow and additional accumulations of 5"-10" south of Buffalo, 4-7" across No. Erie county, and 1-3" in Genesee county by tomorrow morning. Winter Storm Warning for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties Now through 1am Monday...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Parts of Thruway remain closed after historic blizzard

The Thruway remains closed to all traffic in Western New York following an historic blizzard that continues to paralyze traffic. The highway is shut down between Exit 46 in Rochester and the Pennsylvania border because of blizzard conditions. Canadian border crossings at Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Rainbow Bridge also remain closed.
ROCHESTER, NY
Monroe County sends help after Buffalo snow storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews from across Monroe County headed toward Buffalo Monday morning, to help with relief efforts in the wake of last week’s deadly winter storm. Six storm emergency fire units from the Chili, Brighton, Henrietta, Gates, Ridge Road, and Lakeshore Fire Departments were sent, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. Each SEFU […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
