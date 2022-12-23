ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TheDailyBeast

Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed with Stage Four Cancer

Modest Mouse drummer and founding member Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer, his mother announced on Facebook Sunday. Green has reportedly pulled out of the band’s upcoming music festival tour as he undergoes chemotherapy treatment, rock radio DJ Marco Collins said Monday. “Despite having a stage four diagnosis, his prognosis is good,” Collins said. Green has been with the indie rock band since the beginning in 1992, recently joining his bandmates on a 25th anniversary tour of their 1997 album, “The Lonesome Crowded West.”Read it at Los Angeles Times
