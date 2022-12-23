Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Baldwin Hills Are Pleading for Affordable Housing Rates
Residents of a Baldwin Hills neighborhood are pleading with the owner of their buildings not to sell to new owners who might push them out. They're worried about the lack of affordable housing in an area that they say is rapidly gentrifying. It is a neighborhood where a lot of...
oc-breeze.com
Gov. Newsom grants clemency to ten people, including one from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County
On Friday, December 23, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may also remove unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation.
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive order to light Hollywood sign
Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan
PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets
A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt
LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
Karen Bass Adds LA Community College Chancellor to Transition Team
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team.
2urbangirls.com
De León claims some Council colleagues have reached out to him during interview with Black radio host
No-burn alert extended through Monday for parts of SoCal
knewsradio.com
Homeless Issue Still Making Headlines In California
Homeless man sitting with hands outstretched seeking a handout. Photo from Alpha Media Palm Springs CA. The latest numbers from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development are a sobering dose of reality for California. The Homelessness Assessment Report shows California accounts for half of all unsheltered people in...
No-Burn Order extended through Christmas Day in SoCal
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent relief program, re-opens, Measure RC to go into effect in February, Rent Control Board accepting applications
Applications for a City-funded rent relief program re-opened earlier this month with a new deadline of Jan. 11 2023. The program provides a lump sum payment on behalf of eligible households directly to property owners or managers equivalent to a 3% rent increase over a 12 month period. In August,...
Lacey's Attorneys Challenge BLM Protesters Bid for Second Desposition
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
2urbangirls.com
Former DA challenges second deposition requested by lawyers representing BLM activists
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood motel catches on fire
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
Fontana Herald News
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers are ‘Best Hospitals’ in maternity care, report says
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario medical centers have been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as high performing “Best Hospitals” in maternity care for 2022-23, thanks to the delivery of high-quality services to expectant mothers, according to a news release issued by Kaiser Permanente. The two medical...
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Native tribes call for famed mountain lion P-22 to be buried with ceremony near Griffith Park
The final resting place of famed mountain lion P-22 appears to be causing some concerns. Native tribes are calling for a Griffith Park burial.
Photos: Hood Santa visits Central Long Beach for a toy giveaway
In all, over 10,000 toys were given out, about 90% of which were donated by SOS Booking, which hosts an annual hardcore music festival called For the Children. The post Photos: Hood Santa visits Central Long Beach for a toy giveaway appeared first on Long Beach Post.
