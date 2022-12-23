Staten Island Ferry service now running with delays after suspension; chaotic scene for commuters

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Photos that a source shared with the Advance/SILive.com show damage a Staten Island ferryboat suffered after a Thursday evening fire. The source asked to only be referred to as Austin, and identified himself as a marine worker involved in the early stages of the investigation into the fire on the Sandy Ground ferry that resulted in a massive mid-trip evacuation from the vessel.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO