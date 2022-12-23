Staten Island Ferry service now running with delays after suspension; chaotic scene for commuters

Read full article on original website
‘Of the utmost importance’: After fire, officials call for full investigation into new Staten Island ferries
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island Ferry fire last week has prompted a group of New York City Council members to call for a full investigation into the newest class of boats. The Staten Island delegation — Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore), Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore)...
Staten Island Ferry fire: Photos show blackened equipment inside engine room; Coast Guard zeroes in on cause
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Photos that a source shared with the Advance/SILive.com show damage a Staten Island ferryboat suffered after a Thursday evening fire. The source asked to only be referred to as Austin, and identified himself as a marine worker involved in the early stages of the investigation into the fire on the Sandy Ground ferry that resulted in a massive mid-trip evacuation from the vessel.
MTA bus-mounted cameras to begin issuing tickets on Staten Island this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Drivers beware!. Starting Friday, Dec. 30, the new automated enforcement cameras installed on Staten Island’s S79 SBS buses will begin issuing tickets to drivers illegally using city bus lanes or blocking bus stops. In October, the MTA announced that it would expand the use of...
NYC seeking new plan for year-round sports venue at dilapidated Staten Island park site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials shuttered a set of public tennis courts 10 years ago after letting them fall into disrepair, but this week, they announced a renewed effort to envision a future purpose for the neglected Staten Island site. The Parks Department announced Tuesday that...
Overturned vehicle in Sea View leaves one person hospitalized: FDNY
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A crash Thursday morning in Sea View, feet from Susan E. Wagner High School, left one person injured and resulted in property damage at the scene, according to the FDNY and sources. Emergency crews responded just after 7 a.m. to the 100 block of Brielle Avenue,...
‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
Over 12 months, nearly 600 dead. How COVID-19 unfolded on Staten Island in 2022.
Nearly 600 more Staten Island lives were lost to COVID-19 in 2022, raising the toll to 2,598, as the borough endured a third year of a pandemic that has touched every conceivable part of everyday life. That number, from New York City Health Department data as of Dec. 23, is...
Girl, 13, missing for nearly a week from Staten Island home: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old girl reported missing Dec. 23 from her home on the borough’s North Shore. Christy Valentin, of Mariners Lane in Mariners Harbor, was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 7 a.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD.
Staten Island restaurants that closed in 2022: We lost these 32 eateries
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Like the sands of time, so shifts the restaurant landscape on Staten Island. At the moment, there are 1,031 licensed brick-and-mortar establishments, according to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. That’s nine more than where we were at this time last year.
City issues warning to owners of Staten Island lot being used to illegally store 3 large tractor trailers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Buildings (DOB) has issued a warning notice to the property owners of an Ocean Breeze lot after an active investigation determined it is being used in violation of city regulations. Residents have aired concerns that multiple lots in the area, which...
NY State Sen. Andrew Lanza’s home, car burglarized on Christmas night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- State Sen. Andrew Lanza’s home was burglarized on Christmas night with him and in his family inside, the senator revealed in a Twitter thread Wednesday. “On Christmas night, both my car & home were burglarized. A criminal tried to smash through my patio doors while...
New Year’s Day 2022: What’s open, closed in NYC on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time to celebrate the arrival of 2023!. With the start of the new year falling on a Sunday, many offices and institutions will remain closed to observe the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. Here’s a look at what will be open and...
Staten Island woman who lost brother in tragic 2009 accident, appointed by mayor to lead NYC’s sports initiatives
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who became a community fixture after her star athlete brother died in a tragic auto accident will lead the city’s sports and wellness initiatives going forward, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. Jasmine Ray will head the newly-created Mayor’s Office of...
Pakistani Civic Association and friends provide meals for more than 500 Staten Islanders at two Stapleton churches
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Each year the Pakistani American community celebrates the spirit of the holiday season by providing a hot buffet dinner to the Stapleton Union American Methodist Episcopal (U.A.M.E.) Church and this year to the Trinity Baptist Church located in the same community. The event is sponsored...
See how much these 10 Prince’s Bay homes sold for in the past year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked at houses that sold in New Springville, Great Kills, Port Richmond, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners, Tottenville, New Dorp and Rosebank.
NYPD searching for missing 64-year-old Graniteville man last seen in Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 64-year-old Graniteville man. Anthony Colomba, a resident of the 1400 block of Richmond Avenue, was last seen on Tuesday afternoon in the vicinity of 15th Avenue and 86th Street in Brooklyn, just blocks away from Dyker Beach Park and the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge.
Staten Islanders spend more on household expenses than other New Yorkers; average utilities more than $440 monthly
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Islanders, on average, are spending more money on the 10 most common household expenses compared other New Yorkers and residents across the United States, according to a doxoPLUS analysis of local and national data. The average Staten Island resident is spending approximately 33.8% more...
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
NYC’s first legal weed dispensary opens today -- at 4:20 p.m.
New York’s first legal recreational cannabis dispensary will open to the public this afternoon. Its doors will open to the public at 4:20 p.m. – a comical and appropriate time. Operated by Housing Works, Housing Works Cannabis Co., located at 750 Broadway in the East Village, will be...
NYC temperature outlook: How the early forecast is shaping up for January
After a cold end to 2022, forecasters are expecting warmer conditions to settle in over the entire East Coast to start the new year. The National Weather Service’s monthly outlook for January gives New York about a 40% to 50% chance to see above-average temperatures across the entire state. That same probability extends downward along the coast into Florida and northward into large swaths of Vermont and New Hampshire.
