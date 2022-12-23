ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPEL 96.5

We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana

Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
CROWLEY, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan lands in the top 10 for 4-star edge out of Louisiana

Michigan has landed in the top 10 for 4-star linebacker/edge Kolaj Cobbins, who released his top 10 on Christmas morning. Cobbins included an impressive selection of teams, at least 1 from each of the Power 5 conferences. USC, which will likely begin B1G play at some point during Cobbins’ college career, was also one of the 10 finalists.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

LSU moves up one spot in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team continues to nudge its way up on the Top 25 AP Poll. The Tigers (12-0) were up to No. 9 in the poll released on Monday, Dec. 26. South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana, and Notre Dame make up...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Is Baskin-Robbins Closing This Year?

I came across a video on TikTok that stated that Baskin-Robbins is closing its stores on December 31, 2022. This statement hit me because I had not heard anything about stores closing and I would think that this would be something that would be pretty public. So I started digging into the information.
LAFAYETTE, LA
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
TEXAS STATE
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said Kenneth Selders, 59, is wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact...
BATON ROUGE, LA

