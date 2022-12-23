Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Sunday School teacher keeps job at Houston area church after admitting to child abuse court documents allegehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This YearTom HandyHouston, TX
This retiring Houston legend is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana
Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan lands in the top 10 for 4-star edge out of Louisiana
Michigan has landed in the top 10 for 4-star linebacker/edge Kolaj Cobbins, who released his top 10 on Christmas morning. Cobbins included an impressive selection of teams, at least 1 from each of the Power 5 conferences. USC, which will likely begin B1G play at some point during Cobbins’ college career, was also one of the 10 finalists.
LSU moves up one spot in AP Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team continues to nudge its way up on the Top 25 AP Poll. The Tigers (12-0) were up to No. 9 in the poll released on Monday, Dec. 26. South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana, and Notre Dame make up...
Bryce Young, Quentin Johnston Paired Up In Houston
Ryan Wilson and Brady Quinn join Tommy Tran to discuss Bryce Young and Quentin Johnston pairing up in Houston.
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
brproud.com
EBRSO: Burglar walks away with TV and more from Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified man is accused of taking items worth $1,800 from a home. The home is located in the 600 block of Spring Cove Drive, and the theft took place on Monday, Dec. 12. The suspect was captured on camera leaving the home with...
brproud.com
Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
wbrz.com
Man who went missing Thursday night found shivering in field Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A man who reportedly went missing Thursday night was found Friday afternoon, shivering in a field and possibly suffering from hypothermia. Officials said the 67-year-old man was reported missing Thursday night. The man was found Friday afternoon in a field off Hooper Road near the Comite River.
Is Baskin-Robbins Closing This Year?
I came across a video on TikTok that stated that Baskin-Robbins is closing its stores on December 31, 2022. This statement hit me because I had not heard anything about stores closing and I would think that this would be something that would be pretty public. So I started digging into the information.
brproud.com
Officials investigate gas-filled bottles thrown through windows of Baton Rouge homes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital area authorities say they’re investigating reports of bottles of gasoline that were apparently thrown through the windows of homes in North Baton Rouge, Thursday, Dec. 22. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the incident damaged the homes and remains under...
wbrz.com
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court
BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
KSLA
LSP: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in West Feliciana Parish
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a driver dead on Saturday, Dec. 24. Troopers said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on LA 10 near Bains Road in West Feliciana Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, the driver...
Lafayette Christian Academy President and Pastor Jay Miller responds to newly surfaced video of him at Jan. 6 insurrection
A newly released video recorded in connection with the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol has been uncovered
theadvocate.com
21-year-old killed at apartment complex near LSU identified, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police have identified the person killed in the shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near LSU's campus. Police say Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot at The Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. and died at the scene. Police told Lark Management, which operates the complex, they...
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said Kenneth Selders, 59, is wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact...
iheart.com
16 People Found Being Held Captive In Bakersfield?!
Police are investigating a Bakerfield home where 16 people were being held captive! Neighbors caught video of one of the victims escaping and banging on their door to plead for help. Watch the video above for more details!
