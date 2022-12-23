ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, December 27, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, if your New Year’s resolution is to start working out, then you will need to make sure your body is ready to keep going! Alexandra Simpson with Squeezers Juice Bar is going to show us the healthy foods you should be feeding your body.
MySanAntonio

Here are 17 new chain restaurants that opened in San Antonio in 2022

San Antonio said goodbye to a lot of restaurants this year but we also welcomed new eateries to the Alamo City in the form of restaurants that came from the West Coast and the East Coast. This year, San Antonio saw 17 new restaurant chains set up shop to sell hot chicken or Hawaiian comfort food in 2022.
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s top 5 weather events of 2022

It’s that time of year, again. We’ve compiled our list and here are the top 5 weather events of 2022. It may have been 350 miles away, but we felt it in San Antonio. Centered near the small West Texas town of Mentone, the 5.4 magnitude earthquake was the third strongest in Texas history!
KWTX

CLEAR Alert issued for Bexar County man

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A CLEAR Alert has been issues by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for a missing man identified as Malik Johnson, 24. He was last seen at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 7000 block of Kitty Hawk. Johnson is described as 5 feet...
MySanAntonio

Burst pipe turns H-E-B carwash into arctic cave for Christmas

If you ever needed a reminder as to why officials tell to you to open your cabinets and protect your pipes during wintery, freezing conditions, here's why. Days after the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning for San Antonio and parts of the Texas Hill Country, residents online shared damage and the aftermath of the high winds and frigid temperatures that hit the Alamo City over the holiday weekend.
flicksandfood.com

This Popular Hotel will be Rockin’ on the River for New Year’s Eve

This Popular Hotel in San Antonio will be Rockin’ with This New Year’s Eve Package. Ring in the New Year with this Popular hotel on the River Walk, San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, at the Rockin’ on the River party! The hotel and it’s on-site restaurant, Tributary, are hosting New Year’s Eve hotel packages, buffet dinner and a VIP experience.
tpr.org

More live Chicano soul to the Westside in 2023

This story is about Thee Sinseers and The Altons live at The historic Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center on February 4, 2023. We dive into how the show came to be and learn more about the promoters, Rambo Salinas and Jamie Macias. Rambo Salinas and Jaime Macias are at it again....
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Human remains found in west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — Sheriff Javier Salazar says a human skull was found in west Bexar County this week. BCSO reported the skull was found Thursday night. But, due to the weather, search efforts were delayed. It was found in the 7900 block of Serro Medina which is near Loop 1604 and Macdona Lacoste. A specialized team is now conducting a search for additional remains, BCSO said.
KSAT 12

Surgeons pitching ideas for safe responsible gun ownership

It’s a gut-wrenching fact of mass shootings when an assault-style rifle is used. “We can’t treat the majority of those those types of injuries because they’re they’re rapidly and immediately fatal,” said Dr. Ronald Stewart, senior trauma surgeon for University Health and chair of surgery for The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
