Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
travelnoire.com
Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition
Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
allthatsinteresting.com
Alleged Serial Killer Jeremy Skibicki Charged With Murdering Four Indigenous Women In Canada
Jeremy Skibicki's online presence was allegedly rife with antisemitic, misogynistic, and white supremacist vitriol. A Winnipeg man who was charged in the death of an Indigenous woman earlier this year now faces charges relating to three additional deaths. The alleged serial killer, 35-year-old Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, is in police...
At least 19 killed in Cambodian casino fire as victims jump from ledge to try to escape flames
At least 19 people were killed and many others are feared dead in a fire at a Cambodian casino, with a rescuer describing how victims hurled themselves from a ledge in a desperate bid to escape the flames. The blaze at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet, within view...
Pygmy elephant gores handler to death at wildlife park
Kuala Lumpur — A pygmy elephant gored its handler to death at a wildlife park in Malaysia's eastern Sabah state in a Christmas Day tragedy, conservation officials said Thursday. Joe Fred Lansou, 49, was treating an injured calf when another captive adult elephant suddenly "tusked him very badly" in...
Chinese jet came within 20 feet of U.S. military plane
U.S. military officials said a Chinese fighter jet came within 20 feet of a U.S. Air Force jet, forcing the American plane to swerve to avoid a collision. The encounter happened last week in the South China Sea.
U.K. medical practice mistakenly texts patients they have "aggressive lung cancer" instead of wishing them a merry Christmas
A medical practice in England intended to text its patients wishes for a "very merry Christmas." Instead, the mass text told patients they had "aggressive lung cancer" that had spread and asked them to fill out a form for terminal patients. The mass text from Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster...
How booking breakfast with a giraffe could help save the critically endangered animals
Nairobi, Kenya — It just wouldn't feel like Africa without them, and no wildlife safari is complete without a sighting of the gentle giants of the savanna, but a hotel in Kenya does one better: Eco-tourists who stay at Giraffe Manor pay for the opportunity to get up close and personal with the majestic animals.
Police investigating "all possible angles" after sudden deaths of wealthy Russian lawmaker and companion at Indian hotel
Indian police are investigating the sudden deaths of a wealthy Russian politician who reportedly criticized the Ukraine war and his travelling companion at a luxury hotel, authorities said this week. The body of Pavel Antov, 65, was found Saturday in a pool of blood outside his lodgings in eastern Odisha state, where he was on holiday with three other Russian nationals.
U.S. to impose mandatory tests for travelers coming from China after surge in COVID cases
Travelers from China will need to test negative for COVID-19 prior to boarding a plane to the United States starting next week. The move comes as cases increase in China and new variants that are resistant to the vaccines may emerge. Scott MacFarlane reports from Washington, D.C.
New COVID rules for travelers from China helps with variant response, doctor says
The U.S. will require travelers flying from China to show negative COVID tests or proof of recent recovery, starting Jan. 5. Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, speaks about China's relaxed COVID policies and the risk of new variants.
Giraffe Manor, where tourism funds conservation in battle to save Africa's giraffe
The majestic giraffe is under threat of extinction from all corners. Poachers hunt them for bush meat, humans encroach on their natural habitat and, exacerbating all of this, the Horn of Africa is having its worst drought in 40 years. Debora Patta visits Giraffe Manor in Kenya, where tourism funds conservation.
Russian forces continue attacks on Kherson after retreating in November
Russian forces continue shelling attacks on the southern Ukrainian town of Kherson, even after retreating from the region in November. Ian Lee shows how celebrations of victory there have been replaced by fear and a rising number of civilian casualties.
