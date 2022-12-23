ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition

Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
Alleged Serial Killer Jeremy Skibicki Charged With Murdering Four Indigenous Women In Canada

Jeremy Skibicki's online presence was allegedly rife with antisemitic, misogynistic, and white supremacist vitriol. A Winnipeg man who was charged in the death of an Indigenous woman earlier this year now faces charges relating to three additional deaths. The alleged serial killer, 35-year-old Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, is in police...
Pygmy elephant gores handler to death at wildlife park

Kuala Lumpur — A pygmy elephant gored its handler to death at a wildlife park in Malaysia's eastern Sabah state in a Christmas Day tragedy, conservation officials said Thursday. Joe Fred Lansou, 49, was treating an injured calf when another captive adult elephant suddenly "tusked him very badly" in...
Police investigating "all possible angles" after sudden deaths of wealthy Russian lawmaker and companion at Indian hotel

Indian police are investigating the sudden deaths of a wealthy Russian politician who reportedly criticized the Ukraine war and his travelling companion at a luxury hotel, authorities said this week. The body of Pavel Antov, 65, was found Saturday in a pool of blood outside his lodgings in eastern Odisha state, where he was on holiday with three other Russian nationals.
