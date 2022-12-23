UMN Extension offers training to support farm families

The University of Minnesota Extension is offering training for those that work with or know farm families experiencing stress, loss or tough decisions for their family or business.

Ambiguous loss and farming facilitator training will be offered at five locations across the state of Minnesota during January 2023. Locations include:

Jan. 10 — St. Cloud Regional Extension Office, 3601 18th St. S., St. Cloud.

Jan. 11 — Cloquet Forestry Center, Library Room, 175 University Road, Cloquet.

Jan. 17 — Marshall Regional Extension Office, 200 S O’Connell St. Suite 500, Marshall.

Jan. 24 — UMN Crookston Campus, Sargeant Student Center, Minnesota Room, 2900 University Ave., Crookston.

Jan. 26 — UMN St. Paul Campus, Coffey Hall Room 120, 1420 Eckles Ave., St Paul.

All workshops are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no charge to attend, but preregistration is required. To learn more and register, visit z.umn.edu/los sandfarming.

A Changing Way of Life: Ambiguous loss and farming helps farm families understand and name ambiguous loss, and to provide strategies for moving forward. In the changing farm and rural landscape, loss of land, livestock, changing markets and even relationships can be ambiguous losses that lead many to feel “stuck.” This facilitator training will prepare people who work with farm families to offer this program and provide support for farm families.

Questions about the training can be directed to Emily Krekelberg, UMN Extension at krek0033@umn.edu or (612) 756-3977.

For more news from U of M Extension, visit www.extension.umn.edu/news or contact Extension Communications at extnews@umn.edu.