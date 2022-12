As the year winds down, gas prices are going down. Triple-A Auto Club reports the nationwide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded today is $3.10 a gallon. A month ago, it was $3.55 a gallon. In South Dakota, the current average is $3.04 a gallon. A month ago, it was $3.43 a gallon.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO