dakotanewsnow.com
Weather impacts Feeding South Dakota food distribution
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite blizzard conditions, Feeding South Dakota was able to deliver 1,950 boxes of non-perishable food to Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Kyle, and Allen this week. The program is working on making deliveries to Martin, Pine Ridge, and Red Shirt. “Certainly the weather has compacted...
hubcityradio.com
Demand for food increasing in South Dakota
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- A number of factors are coming together to increase the demand for food. Megan Kjose with Feeding South Dakota says their numbers are higher now than during the pandemic. Kjose says while people are in a giving mood, their needs rise after the holidays. Kjose says they will...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota incurring significant snow removal costs in December (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–December has been a busy month for South Dakota DOT snowplow operators. They’ve been working long days during recent snowstorms and ground blizzards to re-open state highways and interstates that were blown shut by heavy drifting. Deploying hundreds of plows and the men and women that drive...
KELOLAND TV
Seasonal shopping continues in SD, store reps say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From Sioux Falls to Aberdeen, people may be exchanging holiday gifts, but others are still shopping. “A lot of people postponed Christmas until New Year’s weekend,” said Alissa Battest, the daughter of the owners of the Hitch’n Post Western Wear in Aberdeen.
kelo.com
Minimum wage goes up Sunday in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some South Dakotans will be receiving a raise next week. The state’s minimum wage is set to go up again on January 1st. Minimum wage is adjusted every year, measured by change in the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Department of Labor. Initiated Measure 18, which was a ballot measure in 2014, states the wage will be adjusted annually and would never be decreased. The current $9.95 per hour minimum wage for non-tipped employees will jump to $10.80 when we ring in the new year. Tipped employees will increase to no less than $5.40 an hour.
dakotanewsnow.com
2022 a Hair Raising Experience in South Dakota!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Normally on Christmas Day, with New Year’s Day right around the corner, we like to give you the gift of laughter with bloopers or a funny soundbite. But this year we must report on a most important and, depending on your point...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota shares mobile food distribution schedule
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota shared their mobile food distribution times and locations for the week of Dec. 25-31. There will be no distributions on Monday. Locations and times for distributions are listed below:. Monday:. No distributions. Tuesday:. Aberdeen - Freedom Church, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
hubcityradio.com
Southwest Power Pool sent alerts during the extreme cold spells
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The Southwest Power Pool has been sending out Level One Emergency Energy Alerts as the arctic cold plunges south through their fourteen state service area. It puts electric utilities on notice that power demand has risen above their forecasts. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen says tied...
wnax.com
Preparing for Electric Vehicles
As electric vehicles slowly grow in popularity, utilities are looking ahead and preparing. Northwestern Energy C.E.O. Bob Rowe says trends are moving in that direction….. Rowe says they are seeing other parts of the world quickly moving to electric vehicles….. Rowe says they are making plans to power...
Kristi Noem criticised for playing with flamethrower as thousands freeze in her own state
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing some heat from people online after showing off her flamethrower as people across her state freeze. Like other parts of the midwest, South Dakota faced a massive winter storm this past week that left areas of the state with more than 16 inches of snow. Wind gusts of 60 mph and icy road conditions have made it difficult for many people to leave their homes- specifically the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and Rosebud Indian Reservation. With roads blocked off, people are unable to access much-needed resources like firewood. Sign up for...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sub-zero temperatures lead to uptick of car issues for South Dakotans
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a week of below-zero temperatures, local car mechanics and auto part stores have been busy. NAPA Auto Parts in Aberdeen says they’ve only got a few bottles left of some important wintertime products, even after ordering extra stock. Sales Associate Michael Heard said the products NAPA is seeing fly off their shelves are gasoline antifreeze, water remover and starting fluid.
KEVN
South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of the previous winter storms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s almost been a week since South Dakota got hit with two winter storms. On Friday, Governor Noem tasked South Dakota’s National Guard to help the people on two of South Dakota’s Indian Reservations. The state’s national guard was called to State...
dakotanewsnow.com
Health Goal: Save 23 babies every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a lofty goal for the South Dakota Department of Health and its partner Count the Kids. They want to save 23 babies a year through a stillbirth prevention campaign. In South Dakota, one in every 170 pregnancies ends in a stillbirth. CDC data...
kotatv.com
Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Christmas is here and many of us have unwrapped our presents. However, if you’re looking for another gift, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has something you can give any time of the year, access to the outdoors. And with two all-terrain wheelchairs, that...
gowatertown.net
Health Department Secretary Melissa Magstadt talks with KWAT News (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown’s Melissa Magstadt takes on a new job this week. The former state lawmaker assumes the role of Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health tomorrow (Tuesday). Her appointment was announced last week by Governor Kristi Noem. Magstadt has owned and operated Quick Care Clinics in...
kotatv.com
A new hike in pay for minimum wage workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the new...
ncsha.org
South Dakota Housing Awards $2.18 Million in Additional Funding to Provide Shelter and Services to South Dakotans Experiencing Homelessness and Other Vulnerable Populations
PIERRE, S.D. (12/13/22) – South Dakota Housing’s Board of Commissioners today awarded nearly $2.2 million to assist South Dakotans who are homeless, at-risk of homelessness or fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking, by financing the development of non-congregate shelters and providing financial assistance for support services. The $2.18 million dollars in HOME-American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) funding is in addition to the previously announced, competitively awarded $5.7 million.
What county has the longest life expectancy in North Dakota?
STACKER — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and […]
