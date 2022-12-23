ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High winds wreak havoc around metro Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) –Thursday’s blustery winds caused several problems for Oklahomans around the metro.

“Oh, it’s just ridiculous,” said Ted Hester, a truck driver. “This wind is really strong.”

Early this morning, a strong gust blew down a powerline in Yukon, sparking a brief fire. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, some guests at the Embassy Suites on Northwest Expressway had an alarming wake up call thanks to the winds.

“There was a noise that came from the side of the building,” said Shannon Palacios, the hotel’s general manager. “My night manager went out to see what was going on and pieces of the building unfortunately fell and it fell into the road.”

The city of Oklahoma City sent out an advisory earlier saying because of the dangerous conditions this caused, they closed down North Independence Avenue.

“Until they can inspect the side of the building and make sure all is good and maybe the wind dies down, we will probably leave Independence closed until we know everything’s safe and secure,” said Palacios.

Thursday’s winds also cause potential problems for truck drivers.

“I definitely don’t like driving in this,” said Hester. “It’s a lot more dangerous with this wind. You don’t want a truck to blow over. I mean, you have the risk of, you know, being hurt, blocking traffic, somebody else hitting you… It’s not fun.”

Hester said his best advice to other drivers enduring the blusterous conditions is to slow down, and pack extra clothes, blankets and water.

