Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Winter weather across the country continues to cause headaches on Tuesday, Dec. 27, for people at airports in Louisiana. While no flights have been canceled at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. departers to Dallas, Charlotte, and Atlanta were delayed. Meanwhile, as many as 91 flight...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Farmers in several parishes eligible for aid due to heavy rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Farmers in several Baton Rouge area parishes may be eligible for aid following heavy rain that occurred between Wednesday, June 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2 of 2022. The announcement came from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Officials said the aid will come from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Another morning in the 20s, but a warm trend coming

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One more hard freeze across the northern part of our area this morning with temperatures starting in the 20s. Today will be sunny after the cold start warming up to the mid-50s. Tonight will be cold but should stay above freezing. No watches or warnings are anticipated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Several areas under boil water advisory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several parts of the Baton Rouge area are under a boil water advisory as of Monday, Dec. 26. Impacted areas include parts of Maurepas, Assumption Parish, Tickfaw, St. John the Baptist Parish, and Lafourche Parish. French Settlement is also under a boil water advisory. Officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Last-minute shoppers take on freezing weather in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Thousands took to the Mall of Louisiana the night before Christmas Eve to check off their list. “I am last minute to every event I go to and Christmas for sure is last minute shopping I will do,” said Calvin Pickett, said one shopper. “It’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many. The incident appears to have happened within the last several days, during extremely cold weather, outside of the Triple S Food Mart on Foster Drive in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wdayradionow.com

Louisiana College offers Pot classes

(Baton Rouge, LA) -- College students in Louisiana will soon be able to major in marijuana. LSU is launching a cannabis education certificate program. There are courses for healthcare workers, a business class and one devoted to growing the best weed. The classes will all be online, and students must...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One more cool day before a significant warm-up begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold start this morning will lead to one more cool afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s. A few high clouds will pass through the area at times, but no rainfall is expected. Rest of the Week. A significant warm-up...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning

HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend

Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
ALBANY, LA
WAFB

Boil water advisory issued for Assumption Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A precautionary boil water advisory is in place across Assumption Parish. The announcement was made on Facebook by Assumption Parish Waterworks District No. 1. Officials say the advisory was issued because of low pressure in certain areas of the parish. “Everyone may not be affected,...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

BBB offers holiday returns, exchanges tips

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that Christmas is over, many people will be returning or exchanging some of the gifts they received. The Better Business Bureau is offering tips to help the process run more smoothly for you. Information provided by Better Business Bureau:. Stores are not legally required...
BATON ROUGE, LA
