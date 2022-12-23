ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: The wind chill is gone, and a warmup is on the way

BALTIMORE -- The weather has remained quiet throughout Christmas Day with temperatures gently falling out of the daytime high toward what will be an overnight low of 16 degrees.This is still quite cold for the season, but with that horrible wind chill of the past two days gone, the weather will certainly be more tolerable.There have been no big changes to the forecast, which will be mostly sunny and cold on Monday with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 23 degrees. But slowly and surely, the Baltimore region is coming out of the coldest anyone would ever want...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cold Monday, but a warm up is on its way

BALTIMORE -- If you are returning to work after a holiday weekend, you are waking up to yet another brutally cold morning.But, don't fret, a warm front is on its way.We will be in the low 30s Monday.The average high temperature is 45 degrees and the average low is 28 degrees. On Tuesday, there will be a high of 41 degrees and a low of 24 degrees. On Wednesday, there will be a high of 47 degrees and a low of 26 degrees. The high will move to nearly 50 degrees on Thursday with the low near the mid-30s. Then there will be...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Arctic temperatures, strong wind gusts continue into Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- This bitter, brutal, bone-chilling cold front continues through Christmas weekend.We remain on Weather Alert as a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through Saturday morning in the Baltimore area. Garrett and Allegany counties have a High Wind Warning through Saturday morning as well with peak wind gusts reaching near 50 mph.By Saturday afternoon, actual temps in Central Maryland will be in the 20s but it will only feel like the single digits and low teens.Temps dip back into the low teens on Christmas morning. Expect plenty of sunshine but highs will again remain in the low to mid-20s through...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Arctic blast hangs over DC region; Temperatures to stay below freezing through holiday weekend

The Washington, D.C. area is experiencing a blast of arctic air that is bringing some of the coldest December temperatures to the region that we've seen in decades. After a Friday night with temperatures in the single digits, Saturday will not bring us much more warmth. Temperatures Saturday are expected to top out in the low 20s for most of the D.C. region, but some areas further north could stay in the high teens.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo

Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Days as wintry weather, rain move into Maryland

Clouds will increase tonight across the area with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Rain will begin spreading northward across the area during the early morning hours on Thursday. It will be cold enough for some wintry weather over Western Maryland. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Garrett & Allegany Co. for the potential of significant snow and ice accumulations through Thursday afternoon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY extends east of there for Washington and Frederick Co. for the possibility of lighter ice accumulations that could lead to some slick spots early in the morning. A FLOOD WATCH is in...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
EDGEWATER, NJ
WDTV

‘It’s really bad’: DOH official gives update on NCWV roads

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATED 11:55 AM:. Transportation officials say conditions are still treacherous on roadways across north central West Virginia. 5 News spoke with Michael Daley, District Engineer with the DOH who oversees Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia,Preston and Taylor Counties. As of noon, Daley said roads are mostly icy...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy