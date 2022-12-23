Read full article on original website
Maryland Weather: The wind chill is gone, and a warmup is on the way
BALTIMORE -- The weather has remained quiet throughout Christmas Day with temperatures gently falling out of the daytime high toward what will be an overnight low of 16 degrees.This is still quite cold for the season, but with that horrible wind chill of the past two days gone, the weather will certainly be more tolerable.There have been no big changes to the forecast, which will be mostly sunny and cold on Monday with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 23 degrees. But slowly and surely, the Baltimore region is coming out of the coldest anyone would ever want...
Maryland Weather: Cold Monday, but a warm up is on its way
BALTIMORE -- If you are returning to work after a holiday weekend, you are waking up to yet another brutally cold morning.But, don't fret, a warm front is on its way.We will be in the low 30s Monday.The average high temperature is 45 degrees and the average low is 28 degrees. On Tuesday, there will be a high of 41 degrees and a low of 24 degrees. On Wednesday, there will be a high of 47 degrees and a low of 26 degrees. The high will move to nearly 50 degrees on Thursday with the low near the mid-30s. Then there will be...
BGE says power restoration should be complete by Monday night after last week's winter storm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — WhenFriday's winter storm rolled through Maryland, it took down plenty of trees with it, which, in turn, knocked out power to thousands through Monday. Baltimore Gas and Electric told 11 News its crews are on track to restore service to those still without power by the end of Monday.
Weather: Frigid temperatures will stay below 20 throughout the holiday weekend
Frigid temperatures will stay below 20 throughout the holiday weekend. SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS | RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | TRAFFIC. * WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE…Portions of central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, The District of Columbia and central...
Alert Day: Arctic temperatures, strong wind gusts continue into Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- This bitter, brutal, bone-chilling cold front continues through Christmas weekend.We remain on Weather Alert as a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through Saturday morning in the Baltimore area. Garrett and Allegany counties have a High Wind Warning through Saturday morning as well with peak wind gusts reaching near 50 mph.By Saturday afternoon, actual temps in Central Maryland will be in the 20s but it will only feel like the single digits and low teens.Temps dip back into the low teens on Christmas morning. Expect plenty of sunshine but highs will again remain in the low to mid-20s through...
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
Arctic blast hangs over DC region; Temperatures to stay below freezing through holiday weekend
The Washington, D.C. area is experiencing a blast of arctic air that is bringing some of the coldest December temperatures to the region that we've seen in decades. After a Friday night with temperatures in the single digits, Saturday will not bring us much more warmth. Temperatures Saturday are expected to top out in the low 20s for most of the D.C. region, but some areas further north could stay in the high teens.
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
Power outages reported across DC region as arctic blast brings gusty winds, flash freeze
WASHINGTON - An arctic blast that enveloped the D.C. area Friday, brought with it damaging winds and plummeting temperatures that caused power outages across the area. The winter weather system left over one million without power across the country. According to PowerOutage.US, as of Saturday morning. Virginia is reporting over...
'Flash Freeze,' Wind Chill Warnings Issued For Parts Of Maryland On Winter Solstice
Winter is here in more ways than one. Maryland is bracing for wicked weather in the coming days as a storm front is expected to dump rain, snow, and ice throughout the region that could hit parts of the state as soon as Wednesday night, marking the winter solstice and start of winter.
Crews working around the clock to restore power due to subzero temperatures
BGE is now providing updates on when power is supposed to be restored following the effects of Friday's Winter Storm Elliott.
Coastal Flooding in Dewey Beach, Cambridge mixed with drop in tempreatures mean slick roads for coastal communities
DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Gusts of wind upwards of 30 miles per hour, flooding, and even snow all slammed into Dewey Beach Friday. Town Manager Bill Zolper tells 47ABC, up to 5 streets flooded on the bayside of the town, with concerns that waters could flood the main road through the beach town.
Maryland Weather: Alert Days as wintry weather, rain move into Maryland
Clouds will increase tonight across the area with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Rain will begin spreading northward across the area during the early morning hours on Thursday. It will be cold enough for some wintry weather over Western Maryland. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Garrett & Allegany Co. for the potential of significant snow and ice accumulations through Thursday afternoon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY extends east of there for Washington and Frederick Co. for the possibility of lighter ice accumulations that could lead to some slick spots early in the morning. A FLOOD WATCH is in...
Power Outages Cropping Up Across The Area Due To High Winds
High winds coupled with a couple of inches of rain or, more in some locations, has setup the scenario for power outages. As of 11:15 AM Friday morning just under 4000 customers were reported without power via CVEC. Additional outages were being reported on adjacent systems. On the mountain at...
JUST IN: Flood Watch issued for D.C. area as winter storm looms
A major winter storm is headed for the D.C. area, just in time to disrupt holiday travel. While the snow and ice created by a “bomb cyclone” is expected to stay further west, Fairfax County and the rest of the D.C. area are in for a downpour, according to the National Weather Service.
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
WEATHER ALERT | Major weather-maker with impacts for Maryland holiday get-away travel
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The next weather-maker is set to slam a good portion of the country with heavy snow and brutal cold just in time for Christmas holiday travels during the middle and end of this week. Weather Alert Days have been issued for both Thursday and Friday. We...
When is it too cold for your pet? How to protect furry friends as temperatures fall
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Weather Alert remains in effect for Central Maryland as an intense weather-maker brings rain, snow, and a potential flash freeze before a dangerously cold holiday weekend. A Wind Chill Advisory is posted for the entire area from 7 PM Friday evening through 10 AM Saturday...
‘It’s really bad’: DOH official gives update on NCWV roads
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATED 11:55 AM:. Transportation officials say conditions are still treacherous on roadways across north central West Virginia. 5 News spoke with Michael Daley, District Engineer with the DOH who oversees Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia,Preston and Taylor Counties. As of noon, Daley said roads are mostly icy...
