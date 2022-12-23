Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTVCFOX
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
WTVC
Burst pipe, water issues leave assisted living residents in Chattanooga high and dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This past week has been an ordeal for almost 200 residents at two locations of an assisted living center in Chattanooga. American House says on Christmas Eve, a pipe burst at its location at Gunbarrel Road location. That pipe burst at an upstairs unit, and water...
WTVC
Two fires on Wednesday in Sequatchie County add to long list of blazes during cold snap
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two fires in Sequatchie County on Wednesday added to a long list of fires first responders had to fight during Christmas holiday cold snap. The Dunlap Fire Department responded to two mutual aid requests on Wednesday. At 6:19 a.m. local time, Dunlap firefighters responded to...
WTVCFOX
Etowah homeowner digging a ditch hits a gas line, causing a gas leak Tuesday night
ETOWAH, Tenn. — Etowah Rural Fire & Rescue Department helped fix a ruptured gas line and leak after they say a home owner ruptured it while digging a ditch. The was dispatched to the 100 block of County Road 896 to the report of a ruptured gas line Tuesday night.
WDEF
House Damaged in East Ridge Fire
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- The East Ridge Fire Department had to fight a fire late Tuesday afternoon. East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams says around 4 this afternoon a home on the 4300 block of Duval Street caught on fire. The smoke plume from the home could be seen from all over East Ridge.
Stolen car suspect who fired at deputies shot dead in downtown Chattanooga
A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC.
WTVC
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. EARLIER:. A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Georgia ended with the suspect shot dead in downtown Chattanooga, according...
GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man
The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
thunder1320.com
Structure fire Friday night, New Union Volunteer Fire Department, others respond
In the midst of the record low temperatures Coffee County experience this past Friday, New Union Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:37 pm, December 23. It was a bitterly cold night, but that did not prevent others coming to their aid. The Coffee County Rescue Squad...
WDEF
Crash Shuts Down Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police responded to a violent crash on Shallowford Road earlier this afternoon. Police issued an alert shortly after 2 p.m. that the 6200 block of Shallowford Road at the intersection with Shepherd Road and Noah Reid Road was blocked off. It appears two cars, a black sedan and a maroon SUV, collided causing significant damage to both vehicles.
WDEF
Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
WDEF
Two Dead after Crash on Shallowford Road; Driver Charged with Vehicular Homicide
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- There is a tragic update to the two vehicle crash that occurred on the 6200 block of Shallowford Road at the intersection of Shepard and Noah Reid Roads. Chattanooga Police have confirmed that two passengers, one in each car; have died because of the injuries they sustained...
WTVC
Flames seen coming from roof as Hixson home burns Friday morning
HIXSON, Tenn. — Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a home in Hixson Friday morning, as firefighters worked amid bitterly cold temperatures that posed particular challenges. Crews on the scene tell us no one was inside the home, and that the fire started last night but...
WBIR
Railroad crossing open after derailment
Hamilton County railroad crossing is back open after a trail derailment. Officials are warning drivers to be careful in that area as they continue to make repairs.
Teacher, husband killed in Christmas Day crash in Bradley County
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Christmas night crash on US Highway 64 in Bradley County claimed the lives of the driver and the adult passenger in the vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Jeep Wagoneer SUV was headed east on Highway 64 when it was struck head-on by an Isuzu Ascender SUV.
Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
wrganews.com
Body Found After Hit And Run
These details are preliminary as the crash is still under investigation. On December 26, Polk County PD requested GSP’s assistance with a Hit and Run. After investigating the scene, it was determined that a Pedestrian, Mr. Sharad Robinson, age 28, was walking southbound on the east shoulder of GA 1 towards Cedartown. An unknown vehicle traveling northbound, traveled off the east shoulder of GA 1 and struck Mr. Robinson. After the impact, the vehicle continued northbound fleeing the scene. Mr. Robinson succumbed to his injuries. It was later discovered that Mr. Robinson had been reported missing out of Floyd County since December 18. It is believed that this crash happened on December 18, and that Mr. Robinson’s body has been there since. Next of kin was notified and identified the remains with the Polk County Coroner. A GSP SCRT team is assisting with the investigation.
WDEF
Dade County Issues Boil Water Notice
TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Some residents in Dade County are under a Boil Water Advisory after the extreme cold snap that impacted the Tennessee Valley over the weekend. The Dade County Water and Sewer Authority has issued a following statement. “The Dade County Water & Sewer Authority is issuing this advisory...
wrganews.com
Floyd County E-911 updates Road Conditions
Update 8:13am – Lakeview at Little Indian – CLOSED. Edgefield Dr SE – Midway Estates, sev cars stuck. There are numerous roads with frozen snow and black ice on them this morning. Please use caution if you have to be on the roadways, but the safest route is to stay put. We have continued to have several wrecks overnight due to the icy conditions.
