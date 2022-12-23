ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTVCFOX

Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WDEF

House Damaged in East Ridge Fire

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- The East Ridge Fire Department had to fight a fire late Tuesday afternoon. East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams says around 4 this afternoon a home on the 4300 block of Duval Street caught on fire. The smoke plume from the home could be seen from all over East Ridge.
EAST RIDGE, TN
Polk Today

GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed with Polk Today that a Floyd County man who had been missing since mid-December was found dead on the side of Highway 27 North in Polk County on Monday afternoon. GSP’s Special Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the death of 28-year-old Sharad Robinson, who is believed to […] The post GSP: Body found on side of roadway missing Floyd County man appeared first on Polk Today.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
thunder1320.com

Structure fire Friday night, New Union Volunteer Fire Department, others respond

In the midst of the record low temperatures Coffee County experience this past Friday, New Union Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:37 pm, December 23. It was a bitterly cold night, but that did not prevent others coming to their aid. The Coffee County Rescue Squad...
WDEF

Crash Shuts Down Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police responded to a violent crash on Shallowford Road earlier this afternoon. Police issued an alert shortly after 2 p.m. that the 6200 block of Shallowford Road at the intersection with Shepherd Road and Noah Reid Road was blocked off. It appears two cars, a black sedan and a maroon SUV, collided causing significant damage to both vehicles.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Man Injured in Two Truck Crash in Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A crash in Ooltewah injured one person and snarled traffic earlier this afternoon. This was the scene on the 6800 block of Mountain View Road, which is right next to I-75. Witnesses say that a driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of a utility truck and was t-boned.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WTVC

Flames seen coming from roof as Hixson home burns Friday morning

HIXSON, Tenn. — Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of a home in Hixson Friday morning, as firefighters worked amid bitterly cold temperatures that posed particular challenges. Crews on the scene tell us no one was inside the home, and that the fire started last night but...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
13WMAZ

Fire engine overturns in Gordon County trying to avoid alleged drunk driver: GSP

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A drunk driver rushing past a fire engine in Gordon County caused it to flip on its side, Georgia State Patrol troopers said. Emergency crews were called to the rollover crash on GA 3 near Soldiers Pathway just after 2 p.m. Monday. Troopers said the fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane with a silver Dodge van traveling in the opposite direction turned in front of the fire truck.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Body Found After Hit And Run

These details are preliminary as the crash is still under investigation. On December 26, Polk County PD requested GSP’s assistance with a Hit and Run. After investigating the scene, it was determined that a Pedestrian, Mr. Sharad Robinson, age 28, was walking southbound on the east shoulder of GA 1 towards Cedartown. An unknown vehicle traveling northbound, traveled off the east shoulder of GA 1 and struck Mr. Robinson. After the impact, the vehicle continued northbound fleeing the scene. Mr. Robinson succumbed to his injuries. It was later discovered that Mr. Robinson had been reported missing out of Floyd County since December 18. It is believed that this crash happened on December 18, and that Mr. Robinson’s body has been there since. Next of kin was notified and identified the remains with the Polk County Coroner. A GSP SCRT team is assisting with the investigation.
POLK COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Dade County Issues Boil Water Notice

TRENTON, Ga. (WDEF)- Some residents in Dade County are under a Boil Water Advisory after the extreme cold snap that impacted the Tennessee Valley over the weekend. The Dade County Water and Sewer Authority has issued a following statement. “The Dade County Water & Sewer Authority is issuing this advisory...
wrganews.com

Floyd County E-911 updates Road Conditions

Update 8:13am – Lakeview at Little Indian – CLOSED. Edgefield Dr SE – Midway Estates, sev cars stuck. There are numerous roads with frozen snow and black ice on them this morning. Please use caution if you have to be on the roadways, but the safest route is to stay put. We have continued to have several wrecks overnight due to the icy conditions.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

