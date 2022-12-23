Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car in Sharon
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car Monday night in Sharon, Massachusetts, police announced. Little information has been released but Sharon police confirmed officers responded to North Main Street and Bayberry Drive around 8:43 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian fatally struck by a motor vehicle.
nbcboston.com
White SUV Sought in Winchester Hit-and-Run, Police Say
Police are searching for an SUV that hit a person in downtown Winchester, Massachusetts, last week. The crash took place on Main Street at Vine Street about 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Winchester Police Department. They're looking for a white Lincoln MKX SUV made between 2016 and 2018, likely with damage to its front.
nbcboston.com
Mom Charged After Newborn Is Found Struggling to Breathe in NH Woods: Officials
The woman who police in New Hampshire said lied about the location of a newborn found in the woods remained in a hospital Tuesday morning, as she faced a felony charge in connection with the allegations by Manchester first responders. Alexandra Eckersley, who is 26 years old, has been arrested,...
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Into NH State Police Cruiser, Injuring Trooper, on I-93 Off-Ramp
A New Hampshire State Police trooper was hospitalized after their cruiser was hit by a car on Interstate 93 in Salem while investigating a crash Saturday, officials said. The crash took place about 8:44 a.m. on the Exit 1 off-ramp, police said. The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
nbcboston.com
Woman Charged After Giving Birth in NH Woods, Misleading Manchester Police
A woman is facing a felony charge after she gave birth overnight in the woods in Manchester, New Hampshire, and then allegedly lied to police about where the baby was. Manchester police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley has been charged with felony reckless conduct after first responders were called to the area of 3 Electric Street, near the baseball field adjacent to the West Side Arena, around 12:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a woman who had delivered a baby in the woods in that area.
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester
A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
nbcboston.com
2 Elderly Men Rescued From Triple-Decker Fire in Dorchester
Firefighters say they have rescued two elderly men from a fire in a triple-decker building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The fire was first reported around 11 a.m. on Mora Street. The flames eventually spread to all floors of the building, fire officials said. Photos from the scene...
nbcboston.com
Fire Breaks Out at Dorchester Home Early Tuesday Morning
First responders in Boston knocked down a fire that broke out early morning Tuesday at a home in the Dorchester neighborhood. Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Talbot Avenue for a fire in a two and a half story wood-framed home. The Boston Fire Department described a "heavy fire load," but said that crews were able to "quickly" knock down the flames.
nbcboston.com
Small Plane Flips Over While Landing at NH Airfield
A small plane landing at a New Hampshire airfield flipped and landed on its roof Monday afternoon, federal aviation officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if the pilot, the only person on the single-engine Bellanca Citabria, was hurt in the crash at Hampton Airfield. The plane crashed about 12:20 p.m.,...
nbcboston.com
Attic Fire in Wayland Leaves Home Unlivable
A family lost their home Monday afternoon when their house on 203 Boston Post Rd. in Wayland, Massachusetts was destroyed by an attic fire, causing irreparable water and smoke damage, said officials. According to Wayland Fire Chief Neil McPherson, the homeowners first noticed the smell of smoke, and when they...
Police searching for CVS shoplifting suspect
Police are asking for the public's help finding a man believed to have stolen merchandise from several CVS pharmacies over the past few weeks.
nbcboston.com
‘Unacceptable:' Dozens of Cancelations, Delays Leave Passengers Stuck in Boston
Travelers across the United States remained stranded at airports like Boston's Logan International Tuesday morning, amid thousands of flight cancelations by Southwest Airlines. Passengers were lined up at the Southwest ticket counter Tuesday morning at Logan, as 39 cancelations and 21 delays impacted flights for the day. Most of those...
nbcboston.com
Back Bay Building Evacuated Over Water Pipe Break on Cold Winter Day
An apartment building in Boston's Back Bay was evacuated Monday afternoon over a water main break, officials said. Firefighters were seen at a building on Beacon Street at Massachusetts Avenue, a block from the Massachusetts Avenue bridge. Boston police confirmed the water main break, which was reported about 3:07 p.m.
nbcboston.com
Water Main Break to Impact Service for Hours in Parts of Scituate
Water service has been impacted Tuesday morning in parts of Scituate, Massachusetts, due to a water main break. The water main break happened on Jericho Road, according to the town, and is due to cause impacts for up to 8 hours Tuesday. There may be discoloration to the water as...
nbcboston.com
Zestfriendz in Swampscott Has Closed
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A North Shore bakery and cocktail bar has shut down after being in business for a bit more than a year. According to a source, Zestfriendz in Swampscott is no longer in operation, with a Facebook post from the Humphrey Street spot saying that "Sadly we have decided not to re-open after the holidays and will be permanently closing as of Friday December 23rd." Zestfriendz first opened in November of 2021, being a bakery by day and a small plates bar by night, with the place offering such items as muffins, scones, and oatmeal in the morning, soups, salads, sandwiches, and quiche at lunchtime, and chicken satay, polenta fries, sliders, and flatbreads in the evening.
nbcboston.com
It's Almost 2023, So Where's All the Snow?
Using drone footage from a height of 400 feet in four directions centered in Needham at our NBC studios, we can see very little if any snow cover in Greater Boston right now. For areas east, including the city of Boston, it’s not unusual at all. Boston’s snowiest month is usually January, with around 14 inches of snowfall on average. December averages near 9 inches of snowfall, so for that statistic we are well behind the average this month.
nbcboston.com
Clearing Medical Debt: What Patients Should Know About Qualifying for Charity Care
A nonprofit with Boston ties is helping low-income families across the country eliminate their medical bills. Some hospitals will wipe out medical debt for people that have income that’s three times the federal poverty limit. That limit goes even higher based on the size of your family. The problem...
nbcboston.com
Boston Officials Consider Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Infections Rise
As COVID-19 cases rise in Boston, school and city officials are considering bringing back a mask mandate. What do they hope a mask mandate would do? Avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism because of a similar COVID-19 surge. In a letter sent to families, officials asked for...
nbcboston.com
See the Boston Homes That Sold for More Than $10 Million This Year
When it comes to Boston's ultra-luxury home market, there's still nowhere like Back Bay. The neighborhood had the three most expensive sales recorded in the city this year, and 10 of the 16 homes that sold for at least $10 million were located there, according to a Boston Business Journal review of real estate data. It also had at least 27 sales worth $5 million or more.
nbcboston.com
Should Boston Schools Bring Back Masks? Here's What Infectious Disease Experts Say
Infectious disease experts are split on whether Boston Public Schools should bring back a mask mandate after the holiday break as COVID-19 metrics continue to rise. Officials are considering a temporary mask mandate in an attempt to avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism related to a surge in cases. In a letter sent to families, officials said they could implement the policy for a couple of weeks after students and staff return to school and asked everyone to take precautions.
