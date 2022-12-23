Read full article on original website
Related
Will ‘Sunday Ticket’ on YouTube include 1 big new option?
The NFL announced last week that its “Sunday Ticket” package will move to Google’s YouTube beginning in 2023, but few details about the new agreement have been released. It remains unclear how much the package will cost, but one longtime NFL insider has an idea for an exciting new subscription offering. Peter King of NBC... The post Will ‘Sunday Ticket’ on YouTube include 1 big new option? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Android Headlines
Expect NFL Sunday Ticket to cost $300 per season on YouTube
Last week, it was made official. YouTube bought the rights to NFL Sunday Ticket. And it’ll be available as an add-on to YouTube TV, and available in YouTube’s PrimeTime Channels. Marking the first time that NFL Sunday Ticket would be available as a standalone option. Now the big...
Look: ESPN's Computer Has A New Super Bowl Prediction
ESPN's computer model has updated its Super Bowl prediction. Following the games that took place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the big game. According to ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, the two Super Bowl teams...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Schedule Change
There will be a new Sunday Night Football game for Week 17 next week. The NFL decided to flex the Steelers-Ravens game to Sunday Night Football and drop the Chargers-Rams game down to a 4:25 p.m. ET start. The announcement came on Sunday evening. It's an announcement that was met...
The golden age of streaming TV is over
We have dozens of streaming apps, hundreds of new TV shows, and thousands of movies at our fingertips. So why is there nothing to watch?
What Is tWitch's Net Worth?
Stephen "tWitch" Boss earned his estimated $5 million fortune from a variety of high-profile projects including the "Step Up" and "Magic Mike" movie franchises.
suggest.com
Ellen DeGeneres Posted A Video Of tWitch Going Through A Pain That Women Are All Too Familiar With
Ellen DeGeneres has spent the past five days celebrating the life of her late sidekick, tWitch. On December 13, the actor, hip-hop dancer, and TV personality died in what has been ruled a suicide. As a way to remember one of her favorite people, DeGeneres has been posting daily pictures...
The Stephen tWitch Boss Dance That Made Us All Fall in Love With Him
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Titanic is old enough to rent a car.Remembering tWitch.What is going on at HBO Max?The best award win of the year.The most sexually exciting news of the week.The tWitch Dance I Can’t Stop WatchingThere was a time—for years, really—when So You Think You Can Dance was my favorite show on television. Its return each summer was the highlight of my year. It all worked for me: creator...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead: Bizarre Internet Theory Says Ellen DeGeneres Has Something To Do With His Death
Following Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death, a weird and wild theory is becoming viral on social media. The DJ-choreographer was a mainstay on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and both the cast and viewers of the Emmy-winning program adored him. It was revealed on Tuesday, December 13 that the talk show host...
‘Ellen’ producer warned Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, staff to not ‘keep in pain’ in eerie video
An eerie video has surfaced of a former executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” standing in front of DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss — who was found Tuesday after he died by suicide — and telling the show’s crew, “Don’t keep in the pain,” as the talk show wrapped last spring. “Keep each other close, don’t keep in the pain, talk to someone — anyone,” then-EP Andy Lassner is seen urging gathered workers in the haunting clip, posted to Instagram Wednesday by Johanna Fuentes, a former senior communications executive at Warner Bros. The short video shows Lassner in front of Boss and...
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Tearful Clip of 'tWitch'—'Don't Want to Say Goodbye'
The talk show host said the late dancer was her "pal" and "sidekick."
9News
Ellen DeGeneres mourns tWitch in first on-camera message since his death
WASHINGTON — Ellen DeGeneres fought back tears and encouraged everyone to check in on their loved ones this holiday season in her first on-camera message since the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, her friend and longtime daytime talk show DJ. tWitch died on Dec. 13 at the age of...
Engadget
Engadget’s favorite games of 2022
What a year for gaming. While 2022 may not have enjoyed as many AAA releases as in past years, the ones that weren’t delayed into 2023 were stellar and the indie development scene more than made up for the lack of big-budget titles. Some of our favorite releases this year came from small, ambitious teams that delivered fresh ideas. As is tradition, the Engadget team came together to extol the virtues of our favorite releases from the past 12 months.
Sports Business Journal
ESPN makes strides on YouTube with focused effort, new channels
ESPN has planted its flag across the spectrum of social media, but this year was one where the company made concerted efforts to test and grow on YouTube. ESPN’s 15 official channels on the Google-owned platform set a number of records, including over 20 billion views (July was ESPN’s first month to top 2 billion), over 300 million hours of video watched and 300 million unique users globally (100 million of that coming from the U.S.). That growth is helping ESPN and its property partners reach an audience far younger than programming on linear TV. ESPN’s YouTube portfolio, which saw seven new channels launch in 2022, has an audience where 66% of visitors are under the age of 34, and 85% are 13-44. ESPN is also seeing 20% of that audience consist of women, up from 14% last year and 7% in 2020.
Comments / 0