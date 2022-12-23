ESPN has planted its flag across the spectrum of social media, but this year was one where the company made concerted efforts to test and grow on YouTube. ESPN’s 15 official channels on the Google-owned platform set a number of records, including over 20 billion views (July was ESPN’s first month to top 2 billion), over 300 million hours of video watched and 300 million unique users globally (100 million of that coming from the U.S.). That growth is helping ESPN and its property partners reach an audience far younger than programming on linear TV. ESPN’s YouTube portfolio, which saw seven new channels launch in 2022, has an audience where 66% of visitors are under the age of 34, and 85% are 13-44. ESPN is also seeing 20% of that audience consist of women, up from 14% last year and 7% in 2020.

17 HOURS AGO