Monster Pre-Christmas Storm Is Even Closing Highways in Dakotas and Minnesota

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
 4 days ago
Derek Nelson/Reuters

Air travel is not the only headache caused by the monster storm sweeping the U.S. Hundreds of miles of interstate highways are also closed, some for the first time in years. Both Interstate 29 and Interstate 90 are closed in South Dakota, where winters are always tough. Interstate 94 is also closed in the western part of the North Dakota, and travel is not advised on that state’s segment of Interstate 29, which runs north-south. In Minnesota, Interstate 90, which runs east-west, is also closed, making it impossible for anyone whose flight is canceled to easily travel by land. Local officials warn people against any travel at all due to the extreme low temps, which can cause frostbite within a few minutes of exposure. More than 200 million people will be under alerts for severe wind chill, including states known for mild winters. The National Weather Service’s Watch Warning graphic describes the extreme weather event as producing the highest number of winter weather warnings and advisories “ever.”

John fms
3d ago

I have lived in Minnesota for 58 years this is not a shocking this is Minnesota winters and the summers we can have tropical heat waves

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day

MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
