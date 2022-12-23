ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Glass Onion,' 'Strange World'

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Mystery sequel Glass Onion , animated adventure Strange World , Disney 's Magical Christmas Day Parade , magical comedy Mack + Rita and family musical Matilda are among the entertainment options coming to streaming services on Christmas weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vC007_0jsU45lx00
Daniel Craig stars in "Glass Onion: a Knives Out Mystery," streaming Friday on Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In addition, the weekend will see the streaming debuts of horror film The Invitation , drama Sharp Stick , comedy special Back That Year Up , prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin , the Call the Midwife Holiday Special and the livestream special Tracking Santa .

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms during the holiday weekend.

Film

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' -- Netflix

Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , streaming Friday on Netflix. The sequel to 2019's Knives Out sees Blanc tackling a new murder mystery with suspects played by stars including Edward Norton , Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn , Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista . The film, like its predecessor, is written and directed by Rian Johnson .

'Strange World' -- Disney+

Animated sci-fi adventure Strange World streams Friday on Disney+. The film follows the Clades, a legendary family of explorers, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew. The film, written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Don Hall, features the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal , Dennis Quaid , Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu .

'The Invitation' -- Netflix

Horror film The Invitation, starring Nathalie Emmanuel, streams Friday on Netflix. Emmanuel plays Evelyn, a young New Yorker who accepts an invitation from a wealthy British family who claim she is a distant relation. Evelyn comes to suspect the family is hiding a sinister secret. The film is directed by Jessica M. Thompson.

'Mack + Rita' - - Hulu

An anxious millennial homebody magically transforms into a joyful, 70-year-old version of herself in Mack + Rita , which streams Friday on Hulu. The comedy, directed by Katie Aselton, stars Elizabeth Lail, Diane Keaton , Dustin Milligan, Taylour Paige, Loretta Devine, Simon Rex, Amy Hill, Lois Smith, Wendie Malick , Patti Harrison, Martin Short , Addie Weyrich, Aimee Carrero and Nicole Byer.

'Sharp Stick' -- Hulu

Writer-director Lena Dunham's Sharp Stick streams Friday on Hulu. The movie stars Kristine Froseth as Sarah Jo, a sheltered 26-year-old who embarks on a sexual affair with her older employer, played by Jon Bernthal . The film also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh , Taylour Paige and Liam Michel Saux.

' Roald Dahl 's Matilda The Musical' -- Netflix

Roald Dahl's beloved children's book comes to life in Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, which streams Sunday on Netflix. The film, based on Tim Minchin's 2010 stage musical version of Dahl's story, stars Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Emma Thompson , Andrew Riseborough, Stephen Graham and Sindhu Vee. The movie is written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Matthew Warchus .

TV

'Back That Year Up' -- Peacock

Comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson look back at the most outrageous moments of 2022 in the year-end special Back That Year Up , which streams Friday on Peacock. The hour-long special features guest appearances from Quinta Brunson, Nick Cannon, Rob Gronkowski, Amber Ruffin, Roy Wood, Jr. and Terry Crews .

'Tracking Santa: A Hulu Special Live Stream' -- Hulu

ABC's Owned Television Stations will track Santa sightings across America in this live special streaming Saturday on Hulu. The special will feature news crews from across the country, as well as segments from field reporters, meteorologists and celebrity guests.

'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' -- Hulu

The annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will be streamed live Sunday morning on Hulu. The special, which will also air at the same time on ABC, will feature the annual Christmas parade at Walt Disney World as well as musical performances from Derek and Julianne Hough , Black Eyed Peas, Chloe Flower, David Foster and Katharine McPhee , Maren Morris , Meghan Trainor , Ne-Yo and Volo.

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' -- Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin , a prequel miniseries set 1,200 years before Netflix series The Witcher, streams Sunday on Netflix. The miniseries is set in the "elven Golden Era" and follows warriors Éile (Sophia Brown) and Fjall (Laurence O'Fuarain). Michelle Yeoh , Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis and Dylan Moran also star.

'Call the Midwife Holiday Special' -- PBS

British series Call the Midwife will celebrate Christmas with its annual holiday special, airing at 9 p.m. EST on PBS and streaming at PBS.com and on the PBS app. The special will be preceded by a marathon of the series' holiday specials from Seasons 8, 9, 10, and 11 before culminating in the new Season 12 special. The drama series follows the lives of midwifes operating out of a convent in London in the 1950s.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

17 new Netflix movies and shows are out today – here’s the full list

Thursday kicked off the final month of what’s been another jam-packed year for Netflix, full of streaming hits that have ranged from the Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday to dark titles like Dahmer, the return of Netflix shows like Stranger Things and The Crown — plus so much more.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Disliked Christmas Movies Ever Made

There’s an argument to be made that it’s better to put on the worst holiday movies than the best ones as you celebrate the Christmas season. After all, the holidays are a time to gather the family and catch up with loved ones, not sit down and watch TV. Put on something too good and […]
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
The Hill

What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene

The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
WASHINGTON STATE
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
wonderwall.com

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
ScreenCrush

The Solution to ‘Glass Onion’s Mystery Is Hidden In its Opening Sequence

The following post contains SPOILERS for Glass Onion. A good murder mystery can be watched twice: Once to be surprised, and once to see how the movie surprised you. There are clues you missed, red herrings that tricked you, and plot threads you didn’t fully understand until the final solution was revealed. In the case of Glass Onion, it’s only on second viewing that you realize that Rian Johnson essentially spoiled his big structural twist within the movie’s first minutes.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
507K+
Followers
70K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy