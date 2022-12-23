What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Glass Onion,' 'Strange World'

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Mystery sequel Glass Onion , animated adventure Strange World , Disney 's Magical Christmas Day Parade , magical comedy Mack + Rita and family musical Matilda are among the entertainment options coming to streaming services on Christmas weekend.

Daniel Craig stars in "Glass Onion: a Knives Out Mystery," streaming Friday on Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

In addition, the weekend will see the streaming debuts of horror film The Invitation , drama Sharp Stick , comedy special Back That Year Up , prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin , the Call the Midwife Holiday Special and the livestream special Tracking Santa .

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms during the holiday weekend.

Film

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' -- Netflix

Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , streaming Friday on Netflix. The sequel to 2019's Knives Out sees Blanc tackling a new murder mystery with suspects played by stars including Edward Norton , Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn , Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista . The film, like its predecessor, is written and directed by Rian Johnson .

'Strange World' -- Disney+

Animated sci-fi adventure Strange World streams Friday on Disney+. The film follows the Clades, a legendary family of explorers, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew. The film, written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Don Hall, features the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal , Dennis Quaid , Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union and Lucy Liu .

'The Invitation' -- Netflix

Horror film The Invitation, starring Nathalie Emmanuel, streams Friday on Netflix. Emmanuel plays Evelyn, a young New Yorker who accepts an invitation from a wealthy British family who claim she is a distant relation. Evelyn comes to suspect the family is hiding a sinister secret. The film is directed by Jessica M. Thompson.

'Mack + Rita' - - Hulu

An anxious millennial homebody magically transforms into a joyful, 70-year-old version of herself in Mack + Rita , which streams Friday on Hulu. The comedy, directed by Katie Aselton, stars Elizabeth Lail, Diane Keaton , Dustin Milligan, Taylour Paige, Loretta Devine, Simon Rex, Amy Hill, Lois Smith, Wendie Malick , Patti Harrison, Martin Short , Addie Weyrich, Aimee Carrero and Nicole Byer.

'Sharp Stick' -- Hulu

Writer-director Lena Dunham's Sharp Stick streams Friday on Hulu. The movie stars Kristine Froseth as Sarah Jo, a sheltered 26-year-old who embarks on a sexual affair with her older employer, played by Jon Bernthal . The film also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh , Taylour Paige and Liam Michel Saux.

' Roald Dahl 's Matilda The Musical' -- Netflix

Roald Dahl's beloved children's book comes to life in Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical, which streams Sunday on Netflix. The film, based on Tim Minchin's 2010 stage musical version of Dahl's story, stars Alisha Weir, Lashana Lynch, Emma Thompson , Andrew Riseborough, Stephen Graham and Sindhu Vee. The movie is written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Matthew Warchus .

TV

'Back That Year Up' -- Peacock

Comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson look back at the most outrageous moments of 2022 in the year-end special Back That Year Up , which streams Friday on Peacock. The hour-long special features guest appearances from Quinta Brunson, Nick Cannon, Rob Gronkowski, Amber Ruffin, Roy Wood, Jr. and Terry Crews .

'Tracking Santa: A Hulu Special Live Stream' -- Hulu

ABC's Owned Television Stations will track Santa sightings across America in this live special streaming Saturday on Hulu. The special will feature news crews from across the country, as well as segments from field reporters, meteorologists and celebrity guests.

'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' -- Hulu

The annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade will be streamed live Sunday morning on Hulu. The special, which will also air at the same time on ABC, will feature the annual Christmas parade at Walt Disney World as well as musical performances from Derek and Julianne Hough , Black Eyed Peas, Chloe Flower, David Foster and Katharine McPhee , Maren Morris , Meghan Trainor , Ne-Yo and Volo.

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' -- Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin , a prequel miniseries set 1,200 years before Netflix series The Witcher, streams Sunday on Netflix. The miniseries is set in the "elven Golden Era" and follows warriors Éile (Sophia Brown) and Fjall (Laurence O'Fuarain). Michelle Yeoh , Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis and Dylan Moran also star.

'Call the Midwife Holiday Special' -- PBS

British series Call the Midwife will celebrate Christmas with its annual holiday special, airing at 9 p.m. EST on PBS and streaming at PBS.com and on the PBS app. The special will be preceded by a marathon of the series' holiday specials from Seasons 8, 9, 10, and 11 before culminating in the new Season 12 special. The drama series follows the lives of midwifes operating out of a convent in London in the 1950s.

