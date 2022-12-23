Beautiful heart, tortured mind: How a Rockford-area man’s legacy of generosity continues after his death

If your kids enjoy trains then there’s a must-see exhibit at the Nicholas Conservatory going now through January 29, 2023!. The Sinnissippi Station model train exhibit has taken over the Conservatory! As you walk throughout the conservatory, you’ll see a variety of model trains running on tracks installed among the plants. Not only are there trains carrying cargo, but also adorable trolleys perfect for kids who enjoy Daniel Tiger! The trains run on beautiful willow trestle bridges that blend in with the plant life.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO