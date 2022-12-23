Ausable Forks, NY — While most may be skiing down the mountains right now, some people at Ausable Valley School District are doing something a bit different this winter. The school became the second in the north country, alongside Northeastern Clinton Central School, to start a kayaking physical education course inside its own indoor pool. Starting this October and continuing this winter, the new class has provided something new and exciting for all who tried it.

