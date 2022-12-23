LAWRENCE COUNTY IS NOW AT LEVEL 3 COUNTY EMERGENCY! TRAVEL AS OF NOW IS LIMITED TO EMERGENCY VEHICLES ONLY!!!

Read full article on original website
JBinWV
4d ago
It is a free world and you should be able to travel as needed. If I had to go to the store, I would go to the store. People should have been smart enough to do things ahead of time, so it would not have been an issue. However, the government should not be telling you to stay in and, I would not pay attention to such an order if need be. However, I will agree that when the government makes such a statement, they should not send anyone out to rescue anyone if they do not listen to what the government suggested, That would be the persons own fault for getting stuck out in the cold and no one should risk their safety to help them.
No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
Person flown to trauma facility after falling on ice in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the football field in Omar, West Virginia, on Monday morning to help establish a helicopter landing zone for an injured person. Responders got on the scene around 6:48 a.m. The patient suffered injuries from falling on ice, Main Island Creek VFD says. […]
whbc.com
Killed While on Job: Young Ohioan Working to Restore Power
PEDRO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A southern Ohio man working to restore power for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was killed over the weekend when he came in contact with a live wire. Co-workers of 25-year-old Blake Rodgers were given some time off if desired to...
WSAZ
Lineworker killed in accident while restoring power during polar vortex
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - A lineworker was killed in an accident while working to restore power to homes during Friday’s winter storm. According to Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative, the accident happened just outside of Pedro at 10:15 a.m.. Blake Rodgers, a 22 year-old apprentice lineworker, was killed in...
WSAZ
Huntington fire crews respond to several calls of frozen pipes over holiday weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a problem for homeowners in our region, and for fire crews. “We’ve had sprinkler pipes burst, as well as domestic water lines. It’s made for a very busy holiday season for us,” said Greg Fuller, Huntington Fire Chief. Huntington crews were...
Crews battle house fire, freezing temperatures in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Chapmanville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Logan County on Saturday morning. CFD says crews arrived around 5 a.m. at the structure on Hallmark Drive. Crews dealt with freezing temperatures and a -16 degree wind chill, CFD says. No one was injured in the incident, according to fire […]
Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia
OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
WTAP
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker killed while restoring power from winter storm
RIO GRANDE, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to its Facebook page, a lineman working for the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative died while working to restore power following the winter storm. The name of the person killed has not been released, and no other details are being released at this time to...
wymt.com
Floyd County family celebrates Christmas despite being displaced due to July flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July, flooding rocked much of the region and forced many families out of their homes. Now, nearly five months later, families are still staying in temporary housing. The Caudill family is one of many who are facing these circumstances. Pam Caudill, her two sons,...
WSAZ
Polar Vortex woes in Boyd County
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Brutal cold caused most sensible people to stay indoors Friday. At Ashland Central Park, after a snowfall shortly before Christmas, you’d normally expect to find kids playing and families taking in the lights. But, the park appeared deserted Friday evening. JK Patel works at...
wmky.org
State Plow Crews in NE Kentucky Work to Clear Roads After Artic Storm
State plow crews remain out in force on northeast Kentucky roads today battling snow-covered pavement and arctic temperatures. As of 11 a.m., state highway conditions vary, but are considered mostly to partly covered with snow across Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties. Air temps are below zero, -6 to -1 degrees. Pavement temperatures are below freezing.
Car runs off road into house in Milton, West Virginia
MILTON, WV (WOWK)—A car slid off the road, through a fence and into a house in Milton on Friday. The Milton Police Department said that the crash happened on Stewart St. They say officers are on the scene now. There is no word yet on any injuries.
wchstv.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Putnam County apartment complex
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Putnam County Saturday evening, ensuring occupants of a two-story apartment complex were evacuated. The blaze was reported about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Route 62 and Heizer Creek in Poca. Fire crews from Poca, Nitro, Bancroft...
Ironton Tribune
Special delivery: Santa letters sent to North Pole after winds destroy mail box
On Friday, The Ironton Tribune found a batch of mail unlike what we normally receive… several letters from kids addressed to Santa Claus. It turns out at around 5 a.m., Ironton Police Department Sgt. Brandon Blankenship was on patrol and noticed that the Santa mail box by the Rotary Fountain had been destroyed by high winds and the letters addressed to Santa Claus were scattered around.
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach church helps bring Christmas to those impacted by Kentucky flooding
TOPMOST, KY. (WMBF) - A Grand Strand church joined in an effort to bring Christmas to those impacted by flooding in another part of the country this year. Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church and The Way of Holiness Church in Buckhannon, West Virginia, brought trailers and vans full of toys and Christmas decorations for people in Topmost, Kentucky.
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
lakercountry.com
NWS issues Winter Storm Warning for Russell, surrounding counties
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THIS. …WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/. * WHAT…Total snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches, locally up to 4. inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, resulting in near.
Fire crews battle early-morning fire in West Virginia
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Early Friday morning, fire crews braved the cold to battle a house fire in the Guyandotte area. The Huntington Fire Department says they responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Buffington St at 3:43 a.m. They say they faced heavy fire, smoke, wind, and ice. No injuries were reported.
Free food boxes for Cabell County, West Virginia, students during winter break
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County Schools will give out free food boxes for students during the winter break. Families can sign up by clicking the link here or scanning the QR code in the poster below. Sign-up will be open between Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. and Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. Pick-up […]
q95fm.net
Louisa Police Department Searching For Stolen Motorcycle
The Louisa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a black 2002 Suzuki Intruder 1400 that was stolen in the area of Gene Wilson Blvd. Officials ask those who have information relating to the case to contact Patrolman T. Newsome at tnewsome@louisapd.org. You can also call the Louisa Police Department at 606-638-4058. You can remain anonymous.
