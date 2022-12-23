LAWRENCE COUNTY IS NOW AT LEVEL 3 COUNTY EMERGENCY! TRAVEL AS OF NOW IS LIMITED TO EMERGENCY VEHICLES ONLY!!!

On Friday, The Ironton Tribune found a batch of mail unlike what we normally receive… several letters from kids addressed to Santa Claus. It turns out at around 5 a.m., Ironton Police Department Sgt. Brandon Blankenship was on patrol and noticed that the Santa mail box by the Rotary Fountain had been destroyed by high winds and the letters addressed to Santa Claus were scattered around.

