We’ve all got them right? The books we were excited for, the pre-orders, special editions we had out eyes on determined to read, but then they arrived and we just… forgot? I’m ashamed to say that I have waaay more than 10 books for this, but I have narrowed it down to a ‘top ten’ that I really wanted to get to, and am hoping to pick up asap. Most of these are fantasy, but there are a few other genres thrown in: romance, historical & contemporary fiction, in my hope to branch out my reading a little more. Have you read any of the below? Or would any make your missed reads of 2022 lists? Let me know in the comments.

6 HOURS AGO