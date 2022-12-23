ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Archie’s former nanny describes life with Harry and Meghan as unseen photos of the Sussex children revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and...
The Independent

Prince George’s Christmas painting suggests he shares King’s artistic talent

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a festive picture painted by their nine-year-old son, Prince George, which indicates that the future king might share his grandfather’s artistic talent.William and Kate tweeted the image of a reindeer in the snow with two robins, alongside the message “Happy Christmas!”Painting runs in the royal family, with the King known to have an artistic streak.Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George pic.twitter.com/59wXHYx0vb— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2022Charles has previously described how he finds painting so relaxing that it “transports me into another dimension”.Earlier this year, 79 of Charles’s watercolours...
Page Six

Meghan Markle’s baby carrier for Lilibet and Archie has tons of great reviews

It seems even royal kids get hand-me-downs. And when it comes to baby carriers, Meghan Markle’s regularly reached for Ergobaby products for both her son Archie, now 3, and daughter Lilibet, now 1. In Netflix’s buzzy “Harry & Meghan” docuseries — which is packed with never-before-seen family photos and videos of the Sussex kids — the former “Suits” star is seen cradling Lilibet in the brand’s Omni 360 All-Position Baby Carrier ($114, originally $180), which is designed for lumbar support. Perhaps she’s reusing one that used to belong to baby Archie, as she was spotted carrying him in the bestselling baby carrier on...
TheDailyBeast

Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall

Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Song in Human History, Estimated To Be 3,400 Years Old

The notes transcribed from ancient hieroglyphicsPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Recent research has shown that the use of music for enjoyment is far older than previously thought—approximately 3400 years. A scrap of paper from the Syrian city of Ugarit has led to this discovery. A French archaeologist discovered and unearthed clay tablets in Syria in the early 1950s.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Fasting Girls of the Victorian Era: The Story Behind ‘The Wonder’

In Netflix's new period drama The Wonder, an English nurse named Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) arrives in Ireland to attend to Anna O'Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy), an 11-year-old girl who claims she has been living on nothing but "manna from heaven"-meaning she hasn't eaten in four months. While The...
crooksbooks.blog

2022 Releases I Own, But Haven’t Read Yet!

We’ve all got them right? The books we were excited for, the pre-orders, special editions we had out eyes on determined to read, but then they arrived and we just… forgot? I’m ashamed to say that I have waaay more than 10 books for this, but I have narrowed it down to a ‘top ten’ that I really wanted to get to, and am hoping to pick up asap. Most of these are fantasy, but there are a few other genres thrown in: romance, historical & contemporary fiction, in my hope to branch out my reading a little more. Have you read any of the below? Or would any make your missed reads of 2022 lists? Let me know in the comments.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2 on Netflix, Where Players Still Strive To Survive Their Bloody Gameplay Reality

Adapted from the graphic novel written and illustrated by Haro Aso, Alice in Borderland debuted on Netflix in December 2020, as the world reeled from lockdowns and the pandemic. Back then, its depiction of a desolate downtown Tokyo was jarring, given the state of the real world. But as Borderland developed, its premise – thrust into an abandoned city, players must bargain their lives against competing in a series of mysterious games – began to wrap in on itself, and the world Borderland imagined became a place to escape into. So how are our survivors doing in season 2? Let’s enter the game…

