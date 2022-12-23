ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Lottery tickets make great holiday gifts, but not for children

By Tannock Blair
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lottery tickets are a popular stocking stuffer but a recent campaign from the Virginia Lottery is reminding holiday shoppers that lottery tickets are not for children.

Virginia law dictates that only those over 18 years old can play and it is in fact illegal to give a lottery ticket to any person younger.

The Virginia Lottery has launched a “Gift Responsibly 2022” campaign, including public service announcements, social media posts and more in an attempt to remind Virginians. A message is also printed on the back of every lottery ticket.

“If I had a young kid, I wouldn’t introduce that to them at a young age because it can be addictive, and I wouldn’t want to put that on them,” said Richmond resident, Lee Rhodes. “Let them make their own decision and choices because it’s a burden if you don’t have the funds and feel the pressure to gamble.”

This is the 15th year that Virginia Lottery has taken part in a nationwide campaign to raise awareness during the holiday season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

