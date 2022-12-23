ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NY

Police: 2 men wanted for robbing Milford convenience shop

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XN9v_0jsU2At500

Two men are wanted for an armed robbery in Milford.

According to police, the incident happened Wednesday around 9 p.m. at Milford Convenience and Tobacco.

Police say both suspects showed guns before taking cash and tobacco products.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two reported stabbed in Greenville

TOWN OF GREENVILLE – Two people sustained stab wounds Sunday evening at a Carpenter Road address in the Town of Greenville in what State Police are calling a mental health call. A suspect was taken into custody. The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.
GREENVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Warrant issued for man with knife

LIBERTY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Village of Liberty Police said Alberto Conde, 35, may be armed with a folding, curved karambit-style knife, Police said if spotted, officers are warned to exercise caution and if the knife is located, officers should secure it as evidence for potential forensic processing.
LIBERTY, NY
Shore News Network

Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster

SCHENECTADY, NY – Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department have announced a second suspect in the 2019 murder of Roscoe Foster has been arrested. “The Schenectady Police Department Detectives Division, assisted by the United States Marshalls and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, have made a second arrest in the shooting death of Roscoe Foster in January of 2019,” the department said today. Leffon Adams, Jr. 31, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy. The post Second arrest made in the murder of Roscoe Foster appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Livingston Manor man sentenced to Pennsylvania prison

MILFORD, PA – A 58-year-old Livingston Manor man was sentenced in Pike County Court to three to six years in a Pennsylvania state correctional facility for the crime of fleeing or eluding a police officer. Frank Joseph Pagano was also fined $1,000 and had his driver’s license suspended for...
LIVINGSTON MANOR, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County man steals purse at thrift store

A Cortland County man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a purse at a thrift store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the Thrifty Shopper store in the town of Cortlandville. Carl R. Sherman, 51, stole...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Liberty man convicted of illegal possession of gun, fentanyl and cocaine

MONTICELLO – A Liberty man was convicted of criminal possession of drugs and a weapon for possession of more than eight ounces of cocaine and fentanyl along with a loaded handgun in the Village of Liberty earlier this year. Malcolm Ford, 57, was arrested after police executed a search...
LIBERTY, NY
WKTV

Search for robbery suspect underway in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a convenience store earlier this week. Police say the theft happened on Dec. 19. Photos taken from security footage were posted to the UPD Facebook page so the public could help identify the suspect. Anyone...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Woman charged with DWI following pedestrian hit-and-run in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A Rome woman is accused of leaving the scene after hitting a pedestrian while driving intoxicated early Thursday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., two people walked up to an AmCare ambulance that was on West Embargo Street and reported a man had been hit by a car on the corner of West Thomas and North Madison streets.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Firefighters battle Christmas Day house fire in Oneonta

Oneonta, N.Y.-- Multiple fire departments in Otsego County were called to an afternoon house fire on Oneida Street in Oneonta. The first call for the fire came in at 12:30 this afternoon. When crews arrived, they found a fully involved mobile home. 8 fire departments were called to the scene of the fire.
ONEONTA, NY
cnycentral.com

Police ask for help identifying suspects seen stealing $400 in Dollar General goods

LENOX, N.Y. — The New York State Police in Oneida are looking for assistance identifying two individuals involved in a larceny incident in the Town of Lenox. On November 28, the two female suspects in the photos above were involved in a shoplifting incident, where they stole merchandise worth more than $400 at the Dollar General at 3199 State Route 31.
ONEIDA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City man charged with attempted murder waives hearing

A Cortland man who is being charged with attempted murder waived his right to a preliminary and/or felony hearing at city court on Thursday. Tyshawn Pittman, 37, who shot a woman in the face and neck with a gun last Friday, will now see his case move up to Cortland County Court.
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local firefighters put out barn fire

Cortland County-based firefighters quickly put out a barn fire on the night of Christmas Eve in the town of Cortlandville, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Firefighters dispatched to the barn fire on Route 222 at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found “an active fire,” caused by...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Horrific Flooding Pummels Ulster County, NY in Freak Storm

Shocking pictures have surfaced showing the road conditions in the Hudson Valley. Wow, today's weather can only be described as complete chaos. Late last night a storm made it's way into the Hudson Valley and it's brought heavy rain, flooding, high winds and freezing conditions. Warnings have been going out all day, but unfortunately the damage to the area has not been preventable. Ulster County in particular was really walloped by the storm and some of the pictures from it are just shocking.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

128K+
Followers
43K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy