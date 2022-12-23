Read full article on original website
Welsh Rugby Union approves 12-a-side club matches to fulfil fixtures
The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has told clubs they can play matches with 12 players in a bid to fulfil fixtures for the rest of the season. A raft of lower-league matches have been called off during the 2022-23 campaign because of teams not being able to raise sides and bad weather.
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the midweek top-flight action
A festive feast of Scottish football continues with a full card of Premiership games on Wednesday. There are plenty of winter tales behind the six fixtures and here is a selection of what to look out for... Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon. Game of midweek:...
Eddie Howe confident Newcastle can convert Champions League promise
Eddie Howe would later admit he was not really thirsty but that failed to prevent Newcastle’s manager from unscrewing the top of the small bottle of water in front of him and taking a long, very slow, sip. It was such an obvious timewasting tactic that, by the time he put it back on the table, laughter filled the room.
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
