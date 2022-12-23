Read full article on original website
Grifton Food Ministries helping those in need after Christmas
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grifton Food Ministries continued to spread the joy of giving after Christmas. The organization was able to give out more than 500 pounds of food to residents in Greenville and other parts of Pitt County. Officials there said that couldn’t have happened without the help of three different Food Lions. Some […]
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. No certified Food Protection manager employed. Bottom floor of Frigidaire Freezer is not sealed. Woodington Middle School Cafeteria. 4939 Hwy 258 South, Kinston. Date: 11/28. Score: 99. Observations:. Paint peeling on walls and around windows, including dish machine...
Neuse News year in review: June
Neuse News delivers hyper-local news to the inbox of our readers every morning at 7:00 AM. Here is a look back on April’s most memorable articles. According to their Facebook page, Bill’s Grill & Bar is now open in La Grange. Number 2. UPDATE: Arrest made in Herritage...
Mike Parker: Snow Hill knows how to do a parade right
On a December 3rd that mixed threats of rain with actual rain, participants and onlookers determined in their hearts that no matter the weather, the Snow Hill Christmas Parade must go on. Parade participants lined up, and a little after 2 p.m., the first group stepped out to begin the 2.5-mile parade route.
Police looking for missing ENC woman
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person this Christmas Eve. They said 21-year-old Brittney Dudley was last seen on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Dudley was last seen wearing a pink, brown and white sweater, black...
Area Death Notices - Dec. 22, 23 & 24
Laura Frances (Fran) Nienstedt of Havelock passed away on December 22nd at Carteret Health Care. Day and Time of service to be announced. Fran was born on July 1, 1930, in Queens, New York. Married to James (Jim) F. Nienstedt for 70 years, she was a dedicated Marine wife and devoted mother to three sons.
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help
One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
How to keep up with the latest on power outages
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
New Bern Resident Joan Smith Celebrates 107 Birthday
Longtime New Bern resident Joan Smith celebrated her 107 Birthday on December 20. She was born in 1915. Penny Sullivan described Centenarian Joan Smith’s Birthday party as “a gala affair held at Brookdale Senior Living on Glenburnie Road. The party started with the surprise arrival of Lewis and Clark. Von Lewis and Abbey Clark entertained the gathered guests, which included a large number of bridge players from Fairfield Harbour, where Joan had until recently played much bridge. Also present were friends from First Presbyterian Church, who had arranged for Lewis and Clark and for Channel 12 to cover the festivities. After Lewis and Clark left and the cake had been finished off, Joan joined her friends (three tables worth) playing bridge, at which she is still very sharp. Brookdale provided refreshments and many balloons. Everyone agreed that it was a successful party. Joan, in addition to being an excellent bridge player, still knits and sews for the Hospital Auxiliary. Everyone who knows Joan loves her. We are all looking forward to celebrating her 108th next year.”
‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt County in need of adoption
Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road. WNCT's Courtney Layton reports he was in pretty bad shape but is better now and is looking for a new home. ‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt...
Winterville police seeking suspects in larceny at convenience store
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Winterville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a larceny case that happened on Christmas. Police responded to 4985 Old Tar Road at 10:25 p.m. after a report of a man and woman stealing $300 worth of goods from the store. The two, who appear to be a […]
Down power lines close Lenoir County Road
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County is facing road closures and power outages due to the winter weather. Both directions of NC-58 are closed in Lenoir County near Heath Road due to road obstruction. Powerlines were lying on the ground leaving residents without power Saturday morning. Duke customer, Susan...
Parole Absconder arrested in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A parole absconder was arrested in New Bern on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Gaskill, 60, at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Officials said he was paroled from prison on Aug. 23 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult. He failed to report […]
Kinston police investigating suspicious death
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police say they are investigating a suspicious death that happened on Christmas. Police responded to the 2200 block of Riley Road at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a person who was dead. Officers found a 59-year-old man, who was not named, who was dead. Officials say the cause […]
Weather leads to power outages in ENC
Thousands in eastern North Carolina were without power Friday morning as strong winds battered the region. Duke Energy's outage map showed 3,000 customers in the New Bern area had reported a power outage. Dontario Hardy, Mayor of Kinston, tweeted out that the city was experiencing outages from downed power lines.
Second annual Warm 4 the Winter Coat Drive in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the season of giving, people in Kinston came together to serve the homeless community on Saturday. The Make a Difference organization and Skee Monee held their second annual Warm 4 the Winter coat drive at the Friends of the Homeless shelter. Organizers said they collected hundreds of articles of clothing […]
Greenville police investigating after woman shot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after they said a woman was injured in a shots fired incident that happened Monday morning. Police responded to the 500 block of Darden Drive around 3:30 a.m. after receiving calls that indicated multiple shots were fired. Officers found a woman located in a parked vehicle near […]
GRINCHES WANTED: Police say the two made off with $300 in goods on Christmas
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town are hoping you can help them nab a couple of grinches that stole hundreds of dollars in goods from a store Christmas night. Winterville police say the man and woman made off with some $300 in merchandise from the Speedway...
Shoppers in Greenville share best gift return advice
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The season of giving is coming to a close as is the holiday season for some and that means returns and exchanges are on the rise. As most people know, gift giving can come with hurdles. For example, Blake Bullock’s gift for his wife was not complete. Parts of the actual gift were missing from inside the box.
Have you seen this person?
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
