ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried is facing off against FTX's new bosses in a 4-way battle for $450 million of Robinhood shares

By George Glover
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwpRW_0jsTyz0K00
Sam Bankman-Fried at a Manhattan federal court on December 22. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
  • Bankrupt FTX's new bosses are trying to wrest control of Robinhood shares from Sam Bankman-Fried.
  • Worth $450 million, the 56 million shares represent a 7.6% stake in trading app firm Robinhood.
  • Failed crypto lender BlockFi and an FTX creditor in Antigua have also laid claim to the shares in court.

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and the crypto exchange's new bosses are locked in a legal battle over who owns a stake in Robinhood worth just under $450 million, a Thursday court filing has shown.

Both are laying claim to the assets held by Antigua-based holding company Emergent Fidelity Technologies — whose sole director and majority stakeholder is Bankman-Fried.

Emergent and Bankman-Fried disclosed a 7.6% stake in trading app provider Robinhood in May. The then-crypto billionaire paid $648 million for just over 56.3 million shares, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Robinhood shares traded at $7.99 as of Thursday's closing bell, meaning Emergent's stake is now worth $447 million.

On Thursday, FTX's new bosses filed a motion in US bankruptcy court asking it to freeze any activity in the shares while a four-way dispute over who owns them plays out.

Lawyers for the collapsed crypto exchange, which is trying to track down funds to pay creditors, told the Delaware court that it believes the Robinhood stake held by Emergent is FTX's property, rather than Bankman-Fried's.

"The debtors are conducting an investigation into the business affairs of the FTX group," they said in the filing. "This investigation to date indicates that the Robinhood shares are property of the debtors' estates, held only nominally by Emergent."

Two others have laid claim to the Robinhood shares: failed cryptocurrency lending firm BlockFi and FTX creditor Yonatan Ben Shimon.

BlockFi sued Bankman-Fried for the Robinhood shares in November, saying a $1 billion pledge by Alameda Research to secure loan obligations included the stake. Caroline Ellison, who was head of FTX's trading arm at the time, made the move, it said.

"The Robinhood Shares were included in these pledged assets by Alameda's then-CEO, despite the fact that the Robinhood Shares were nominally held by Emergent, because Alameda had then, and continues to have, a property interest in the Robinhood Shares," FTX said in its court filing.

The company asked the bankruptcy judge to stop BlockFi from laying claim to the Robinhood holding.

Vlad Tenev, CEO of Robinhood, has said he expects the Emergent stake to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings for a considerable period, given the hunt for assets at the failed exchange.

"I'm not surprised that it's one of the more valuable assets they have on their balance sheet, because it is public company's stock," Tenev told CNBC's "Squawk Box" earlier in December.

"We're just watching this unfold. And it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings — most likely for some time — and so we're just kind of seeing how that plays out," he added.

Bankman-Fried, who faces criminal charges including fraud in the US, was released on a $250 million bail after a hearing in a New York court on Thursday. Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges of fraud.

Comments / 9

Mike G Swole
4d ago

if anything, that money should be distributed to the people who got the shaft, and lost there life savings, the rest can go fly a kite in a thunderstorm ⛈️

Reply(1)
7
Angelina Christina D'Amelio
4d ago

The money should go back to the investors who lost everything because Mr. Bankman-Fried was allegedly using investors' money as his personal bank account. He definitely should have no access to this at all!

Reply(1)
3
Your Big Daddy
2d ago

I’m all for selling the remaining assets of the company, including these shares of Robinhood, and distributing the proceeds equally to each American.

Reply
2
Related
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

96K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy