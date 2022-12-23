Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Maine’s first chocolate cafe at the Art Center in Downtown Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It has been a little over a week since the opening of the Paul J Schupf (shuff) Art Center in downtown Waterville. The center has the Maine’s first chocolate cafe on the first floor called, Bixby Chocolate Café. Bixby Chocolate was started by Kate...
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
foxbangor.com
Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis
ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
Street List By Town Where Power Is Expected to Be Restored By Sunday Night December 25th
Here's the latest update from Versant, including a street list by Town where power is expected to be restored by Sunday night, December 25th!. As of Sunday, December 25th, Christmas Day, about 19,000 customers were still without power. All customers in northern Penobscot County, Island Falls, and the Fort Kent...
penbaypilot.com
Marden’s raises and donates $100,000 to Maine Children’s Home’s Christmas Program
WATERVILLE — Jake Marden, of Marden’s Surplus and Salvage, handed Maine Children’s Home (MCH) a check of $100,000 on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, to be used for MCH’s Christmas Program. The large gift is a combination of $84,000 of donations from Marden’s customers through the company’s Red Stocking Program, and a $16,000 gift from the Marden family.
Check Out Bangor’s ‘Downtown Countdown 2022′ Schedule
It's almost time to ring in 2023 in Downtown Bangor!. Hard to believe, but another year is winding down, and that means it is time to party in Downtown Bangor. The annual "Downtown Countdown" is a day long event that has fun for people of all ages!. It all starts...
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
mainebiz.biz
Realty of Maine is now women- and veteran-owned
Realty of Maine in Bangor marked its second generation of ownership late last month with a gathering of staff and partners in the real estate industry. Beth Sleeper Roybal and Julie Sleeper started the transition of ownership from the company’s founder, Dave Sleeper, in January 2020. But the pandemic...
New wave of businesses ready to leave their mark in central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine — After a successful first year in operation, Dirigo Labs recently announced its second cohort of companies that will make their way through its 12-week accelerator program. “I’m excited to work with these folks, and we have two attractions to Maine from out of state, one from...
When Was Bangor’s Snowiest Christmas?
We took a look at National Weather Service records over the years to find what was Bangor's snowiest Christmas Day. It wasn't a huge storm, but travel must have been tough. A winter storm left much of Maine with a blanket of snow for a white Christmas. Historically, 75% of the time, Bangor has seen a white Christmas. A "white Christmas" is defined by the National Weather Service as at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.
Check Out ‘The History Of The Bangor Mall Documentary’
From 1978, till now, the Bangor Mall has been a mainstay here in the area. Although it has fallen on hard times, the Bangor Mall has been an iconic location for many, many years. It was inevitable, when the rise of the big box stores like Target and Walmart took...
Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash
According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996
Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?
We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
mainepublic.org
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers across Maine are without power Saturday
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
The Bangor Savings Bank ‘Christmas Kittens’ Ad Is 42 Years Old!
Happy Anniversary, to an iconic holiday tradition!. The Bangor Savings Bank "Christmas Kitten Commercial" is turning 42!! The ad featuring two playful kittens is a memory that everyone who grew up in Eastern Maine remembers fondly. The two kittens scurry under the Christmas tree, swat their paws at ornaments, tear open gift wrapping paper, and lap up the milk they spilt, while the music you couldn't help hum along to plays in the background.
wabi.tv
Pennsylvania man dies in Hancock crash
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Pennsylvania man died in a Christmas Eve crash in Hancock. State Police say 60-year-old Raymond Larue was heading South on Route 1 when he suffered from a medical event. According to officials Larue crossed the centerline, struck an oncoming vehicle, and came to rest in...
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
foxbangor.com
Store Plaza Sinkhole
SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
