There is an update from the displaced businesses that were affected by the Greiner Building fire that occurred on November 12th. The Washington Economic Development Group was one of the businesses impacted. Mary Audia, WEDG Executive Director, states, “Federation Bank just vacated their space on the first floor and there’s ten offices there. So we’re able to house all of our displaced people from Greiner Building in that space now, and we can all stay together.” Audia also stated that their relocation takes an empty building off the square. There is no word yet on what is going to happen to Greiner Building. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO