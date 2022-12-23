Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Kalona Christmas Quilts Exhibit Open Through February
The quilt gallery at the Kalona Historical Village Welcome Center has some new additions for the holiday season. According to Managing Director, Nancy Roth, “We received about 13 red and green quilts that date about 1840 to 1880, and they are just wonderful”. The Christmas Quilt Gallery will...
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Fire Chief Brendan DeLong
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington Fire Chief Brendan DeLong, about the Fire Departments year in review.
kciiradio.com
New Location for Local Businesses After Fire
There is an update from the displaced businesses that were affected by the Greiner Building fire that occurred on November 12th. The Washington Economic Development Group was one of the businesses impacted. Mary Audia, WEDG Executive Director, states, “Federation Bank just vacated their space on the first floor and there’s ten offices there. So we’re able to house all of our displaced people from Greiner Building in that space now, and we can all stay together.” Audia also stated that their relocation takes an empty building off the square. There is no word yet on what is going to happen to Greiner Building. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
KCCI.com
Fire destroys animal rescue in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A farm animal rescue in Linn County is trying to figure out what's next after a fire destroyed their farmhouse. Hercules Haven, which houses abandoned and abused animals, says rebuilding will start Tuesday. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home Friday night when an...
KCRG.com
Fire damages farm animal rescue in Linn County
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of a farm animal rescue in Springville says recovery from a fire won’t be able to begin until Tuesday because of the Christmas holiday. A fire Friday night damaged the farmhouse at Hercules Haven. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home and...
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page With Mrs. Claus
On today’s program, we are talking with Mrs. Claus about Christmas and how to get on the nice list. With assistance from Alicia Horras.
kciiradio.com
4-H Market Beef Weigh-In Update
The Washington County Beef Weigh-in on December 17th had 99 Washington County 4-H’ers and FFA members enroll and weigh in 165 market beef animals for the 2022-2023 year. According to Amy Green, 4-H/Youth Coordinator, others may continue to enroll through surrounding county weigh-ins held later this month and next. If a family with market calves was not able to attend on December 17, they should get in contact with the Extension Office immediately. 4-H’ers and FFA members had the option of nominating market beef for the State Fair as well. Those animals nominated were weighed, tagged, and retinal scanned for identification purposes. Thirty-three calves have been nominated for the Iowa State Fair. 4-H beef superintendent & volunteers, 4-H & Youth Committee members, County Council members, Extension Staff and 4-H families assisted with the annual weigh-in. 4-H families now are required to enter the market beef weigh-in data to 4hOnline before January 31. Contact the Washington County Extension Office with any questions.
KCRG.com
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire Saturday night in the two thousand block of Washington Avenue Southeast has forced one person from their home this Christmas Eve. Cedar Rapids fire crews arrived at the scene after seven Saturday night. The person living there was not hurt but firefighters say there’s significant damage and that person can’t return to the house tonight.
kciiradio.com
New Police Officer Serving The City of Washington
The City of Washington now has a new Police Officer. Officer Mia Brdecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification and graduated on December 16th. Police Chief Lester had this to say about the process of training for the new officer, “It was a long sixteen weeks, and she got through it, and she’ll spend the next six or seven weeks with sergeant Altenhofen finishing up her field training.” She began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
kciiradio.com
Keota Exchange Student Exemplifies Community Values
Edi Serban is a Romanian exchange student who has been living in Keota for the last four months. In that short amount of time, he has proven to be a positive addition to the southeast Iowa community. Voted the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) Program Student of the Month for November,...
kciiradio.com
2022 Unemployment Numbers Released
In November, the Iowa Workforce Development released the unemployment numbers for all Iowa Counties. Washington, Henry, Iowa, Jefferson, Johnson, Keokuk, and Louisa Counties all saw a decrease in their rate of unemployment over the last year. Washington County’s unemployment rate for the past year was 2.4 percent, compared to 2.6...
Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR
An Anamosa home builder accused of illegally burning or burying construction and demolition debris multiple times in the past five years was recently fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The latest incident happened in June 2022, when people in an upscale residential area near Anamosa in southeast Iowa alleged that an illegal […] The post Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kciiradio.com
New County Extension Director For Louisa County
Earlier this month, Whitney Howell accepted the position of County Director with the Iowa State University Extension for Louisa County. Howell has previous leadership experience from seven years as 4-H County Youth Coordinator for Louisa County, and three years as the Director with Early Childhood Iowa for the Muscatine area. Additional roles as a board member for Louisa County Public Health and President of the Roundy Elementary PTO has the Extension Office pleased with the hire.
kciiradio.com
The Washington Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting Preview
The Washington Soil & Water Conservation District will hold a meeting on January 3rd at 11:30 a.m. at the USDA office located at 1621 East Washington Street. The tentative agenda items for the meeting include the election of officers; review of organizational policies; bills for payment; cost-share payments; and cover crop applications, modifications, and payments. The meeting is open to the public.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol: Continue keeping things slow on the roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions started improving Monday night after two snow events in the last few days. They were still slick Monday morning, following snowfall on Christmas night. The Iowa State Patrol said they had troopers handling many cars that went into ditches along I-380 and I-80 early this morning.
KCJJ
USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open
A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
kciiradio.com
Kathryn Bernice Yoder
Celebration of life service for 102-year-old Kathryn Bernice Yoder will be at 11a.m. Friday, December 30th at the Wellman Mennonite Church. Burial will be Friday, December 30th at 10a.m. at the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29th from 4-7p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A memorial fund has been established for Crowded Closet in Iowa City.
KCRG.com
Dangerously cold weather made it difficult for some to keep the heat on
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some homes and businesses struggled to keep the heat on amid the dangerously cold temperatures. Ally Halverson lives in an apartment complex in North Liberty. She said the heat in her unit went out Thursday. She said she made several attempts to get in touch with her landlord but to no avail.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Witnessed Oath of Office for County Attorney, Treasurer, Recorder
During the Washington Board of Supervisors meeting last week, five people were sworn into their respective positions. Washington County Judge Kitchen swore in the elected officials. Among them were two Board of Supervisors, Marcus Fedler and Richard Young. As well as Jeff Garrett, County Treasurer, and Teresa Mangold, County Recorder. The County Attorney, John Gish, was also sworn in.
