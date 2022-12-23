Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Keota Exchange Student Exemplifies Community Values
Edi Serban is a Romanian exchange student who has been living in Keota for the last four months. In that short amount of time, he has proven to be a positive addition to the southeast Iowa community. Voted the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) Program Student of the Month for November,...
kciiradio.com
2022 Unemployment Numbers Released
In November, the Iowa Workforce Development released the unemployment numbers for all Iowa Counties. Washington, Henry, Iowa, Jefferson, Johnson, Keokuk, and Louisa Counties all saw a decrease in their rate of unemployment over the last year. Washington County’s unemployment rate for the past year was 2.4 percent, compared to 2.6...
KWQC
Rock Island UnityPoint Health to temporarily close main entrance
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health patients and visitors are being asked to use the Heart Center entrance after a sprinkler malfunction early Monday morning. The hospitals main entrance is temporarily closed as crews work to clean up after water damage. The Heart Center entrance is clearly marked, just...
ems1.com
Iowa county won't pursue city ambulance service plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A countywide plan to stabilize Scott County's ambulance service in the long term appears to be gaining ground. County Administrator Mahesh Sharma told supervisors on Tuesday that Davenport leaders have decided against pursuing city EMS and will instead back a plan to bring nonprofit MEDIC under the county's umbrella and offer countywide services.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Fire Chief Brendan DeLong
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington Fire Chief Brendan DeLong, about the Fire Departments year in review.
Sioux City Journal
Quad-City schools respond to historic nationwide learning losses in math, reading
Local school districts have worked to address nationwide academic slides and other achievement gaps through measures like increased interventions and re-imagining frameworks for academic support. The 2022 findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress uncovered historic declines in student performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year...
kciiradio.com
New County Extension Director For Louisa County
Earlier this month, Whitney Howell accepted the position of County Director with the Iowa State University Extension for Louisa County. Howell has previous leadership experience from seven years as 4-H County Youth Coordinator for Louisa County, and three years as the Director with Early Childhood Iowa for the Muscatine area. Additional roles as a board member for Louisa County Public Health and President of the Roundy Elementary PTO has the Extension Office pleased with the hire.
Water leak leaves mess at UnityPoint Health
A sprinkler malfunction at UnityPoint Health Hospital in Rock Island has made a real mess for visitors and patients. Anyone going to the hospital is asked to use the Heart Center entrance, which is just to the left of the main entrance and easily accessible. The hospital’s main entrance is temporarily closed as crews clean […]
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
kciiradio.com
4-H Market Beef Weigh-In Update
The Washington County Beef Weigh-in on December 17th had 99 Washington County 4-H’ers and FFA members enroll and weigh in 165 market beef animals for the 2022-2023 year. According to Amy Green, 4-H/Youth Coordinator, others may continue to enroll through surrounding county weigh-ins held later this month and next. If a family with market calves was not able to attend on December 17, they should get in contact with the Extension Office immediately. 4-H’ers and FFA members had the option of nominating market beef for the State Fair as well. Those animals nominated were weighed, tagged, and retinal scanned for identification purposes. Thirty-three calves have been nominated for the Iowa State Fair. 4-H beef superintendent & volunteers, 4-H & Youth Committee members, County Council members, Extension Staff and 4-H families assisted with the annual weigh-in. 4-H families now are required to enter the market beef weigh-in data to 4hOnline before January 31. Contact the Washington County Extension Office with any questions.
KCJJ
USDA Farm and Food Worker Relief Program Application Clinic now open
A new pandemic relief program is open in Eastern Iowa for meatpacking plant workers and farmworkers negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Eligible farm and food workers who worked at least one day since January 27, 2020, can apply for a direct cash payment of $600. Escucha Mi Voz Iowa...
ourquadcities.com
Moline’s big idea for affordable housing is going small
Mayor doesn't expect accessory dwelling units to 'mushroom' in Moline. Go anywhere in this country and you’re likely to hear government leaders stress the need for affordable housing. We hear that rallying cry around the Quad Cities. Moline plans to do something about it with an ordinance that follows...
kciiradio.com
New Police Officer Serving The City of Washington
The City of Washington now has a new Police Officer. Officer Mia Brdecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification and graduated on December 16th. Police Chief Lester had this to say about the process of training for the new officer, “It was a long sixteen weeks, and she got through it, and she’ll spend the next six or seven weeks with sergeant Altenhofen finishing up her field training.” She began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
kciiradio.com
Ann Sheetz
A graveside service for 85-year-old Ann Sheetz of Washington, formerly of Keota will be at 2p.m. Wednesday, December 28th at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be donated to the Keota Community School District and may be sent to Powell Funeral Home in Keota.
kciiradio.com
WMU Switching To Infinite Campus For 2023-24
At their board meeting December 14, Winfield Mount-Union approved the decision to begin using Infinite Campus as the school district’s student information system. Superintendent Jeff Maeder commented that Infinite Campus will be more efficient than PowerSchool, WMU’s current software. “We believe it will be a good system for us. We can have our nutrition and our pay system, and our school messaging system all under one umbrella.” Infinite Campus also provides students, staff, and parents with real-time access to grades, attendance, and other important announcements.
KCJJ
Multiple IC residents report burst pipes due to cold
Multiple Iowa City residents reported burst pipes due to cold conditions this weekend. That’s according to a check of the ICPD Daily Activity Log, which shows multiple such calls since Winter Storm Elliott struck the area. The City of Iowa City reminds residents to keep their heat set at a minimum of 55 degrees at all times…especially when not at home. Also, make sure all windows and outside doors are completely closed, and keep interior doors and cabinets open…especially in rooms with plumbing.
kciiradio.com
Ravens Recognized on Fall SEISC Academic List
Student athletes at Hillcrest Academy worked hard on the playing field and in the classroom during the recent fall semester and several were recognized by the Southeast Iowa Superconference with academic All-Conference honors. Those named Academic All-SEISC include: Lydia Beachy, Erin Bontrager, Hailey Chalupa, Emily Curtiss, Zoey Curtiss, Niva Helmuth, Tara Poole, Delaney Shaw, Kylee Statler, Anna Torok, Claire Withrow and Malia Yoder. To be considered, the athlete must have earned a 3.5 GPA or above during the recently completed fall semester.
kciiradio.com
The Washington Soil & Water Conservation District Meeting Preview
The Washington Soil & Water Conservation District will hold a meeting on January 3rd at 11:30 a.m. at the USDA office located at 1621 East Washington Street. The tentative agenda items for the meeting include the election of officers; review of organizational policies; bills for payment; cost-share payments; and cover crop applications, modifications, and payments. The meeting is open to the public.
KCRG.com
Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, donations meant to go to an animal shelter in Ottumwa, never made it to their destination. In a message on their Facebook page, the Heartland Humane Society stated that Tractor Supply Company had gathered a lot of donations to give to the shelter. An individual went into the store claiming he had volunteered for the Humane Society and that he would take them to the shelter for them. The store obliged and the man left, taking the donations with him, never bringing them to the shelter.
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
