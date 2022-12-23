Read full article on original website
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn's Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
KCJJ
Man issued no contact order breaks it upon release from jail
An Iowa City man who was issued a no-contact order earlier this month broke it right after his release from jail. Arrest reports indicate that 23-year-old Joel Seals of Kirkwood Avenue was issued the order on December 5th. He was released during the midnight hour on December 9th and went to the protected party’s residence shortly thereafter.
kmaland.com
Fort Madison man booked on drug charges in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- A Fort Madison man faces multiple drug charges after his arrest in Shenandoah Monday. The Shenandoah Police Department says 51-year-old Richard Jay Wells was arrested shortly after 9:55 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance -- methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Wells' arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of West Nishna Road for an equipment violation. Police say Wells was also cited for failure to provide security against liability and an open container.
kciiradio.com
New Police Officer Serving The City of Washington
The City of Washington now has a new Police Officer. Officer Mia Brdecka completed the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Certification and graduated on December 16th. Police Chief Lester had this to say about the process of training for the new officer, “It was a long sixteen weeks, and she got through it, and she’ll spend the next six or seven weeks with sergeant Altenhofen finishing up her field training.” She began training with the Washington Police Department on the 19th.
KCJJ
West Liberty man accused of violating no-contact order, then fighting with Iowa City Police
A West Liberty man is accused of violating a no-contact order on multiple occasions, then fighting with Iowa City Police upon his arrest. Officers were called to an address on Cayman Street just after 3:00 Friday afternoon after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was outside and wouldn’t leave. Arriving police say they observed 28-year-old David Martinez of East 4th Street sitting in a car outside the address. When told he was under arrest for violating a no-contact order, Martinez, who reportedly said he was there to exchange car keys, allegedly refused to leave the car and and had to be pulled out by the arresting officer.
ourquadcities.com
For deadly robbery case, woman sentenced to probation
A 39-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide in 2020. Taneshia Coleman was 36 when was booked into Scott County Jail on Aug. 27, 2020. She was released from jail Dec. 16 after being in custody 840 days, court records say.
KCJJ
District judge agrees to marry man to girlfriend after sentencing him to prison
A Cedar Rapids man got his wish this week when a 6th Judicial District Court judge married him to his longtime girlfriend….after she sentenced him to 18 years in prison. The Gazette reports that 34-year-old Montel Reed initially asked deputies to take him to the Linn County Courthouse so that he could marry who he called his “longtime girlfriend,” although she was a different woman than the one he was living with when he shot and injured the woman’s ex-boyfriend in 2021.
KCJJ
Alleged victim: Joyriding teens caused over $1,500 in damage, towing fees
The Iowa City woman whose car was allegedly stolen by two West High students says the damage caused by the teens totaled over $1,500. As KCJJ first reported on Friday, Iowa City Police say a 16-year-old girl acquired her neighbor’s car keys around 3pm on December 2nd and stole a car from an address on Hawai’i Court. The girl picked up a 15-year-old boy, and the two allegedly picked up other juveniles and drove downtown. Once they arrived, the 16-year-old reportedly handed the keys to the 15-year-old, who then took off in the car himself, leaving the 16-year-old behind.
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Witnessed Oath of Office for County Attorney, Treasurer, Recorder
During the Washington Board of Supervisors meeting last week, five people were sworn into their respective positions. Washington County Judge Kitchen swore in the elected officials. Among them were two Board of Supervisors, Marcus Fedler and Richard Young. As well as Jeff Garrett, County Treasurer, and Teresa Mangold, County Recorder. The County Attorney, John Gish, was also sworn in.
KCJJ
Iowa City man facing drug charges after being observed at business Christmas night
An Iowa City man who was outside a closed business Christmas night has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of meth. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Heinz Road at around 6:45 pm on reports of a suspicious male loading items into his vehicle. The reporting party saw the man, identified as 37-year-old Justin Johnson of H Street, arrive in the vehicle.
Sioux City Journal
Ransomware attacks hit Iowa schools, including Davenport, although public often left in dark
In the summer of 2019, school Superintendent Devin Embray learned the Glenwood District in Mills County, Iowa, was being held hostage by foreign ransomware attackers. The hackers encrypted student data that included schedules, contact information and demographic information, making it inaccessible to the school’s administrators, Embray said. They demanded $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency from the school district to unlock the data.
ems1.com
Iowa county won't pursue city ambulance service plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A countywide plan to stabilize Scott County's ambulance service in the long term appears to be gaining ground. County Administrator Mahesh Sharma told supervisors on Tuesday that Davenport leaders have decided against pursuing city EMS and will instead back a plan to bring nonprofit MEDIC under the county's umbrella and offer countywide services.
Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR
An Anamosa home builder accused of illegally burning or burying construction and demolition debris multiple times in the past five years was recently fined $3,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The latest incident happened in June 2022, when people in an upscale residential area near Anamosa in southeast Iowa alleged that an illegal […] The post Builder with ‘history’ of illegal burning is fined by DNR appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Lawsuit accuses Iowa newspaper publisher of online privacy violations
The Iowa-based newspaper chain Lee Enterprises is facing a potential class-action lawsuit alleging it has shared readers’ personal information with Facebook in violation of federal law.
KCCI.com
Fire destroys animal rescue in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A farm animal rescue in Linn County is trying to figure out what's next after a fire destroyed their farmhouse. Hercules Haven, which houses abandoned and abused animals, says rebuilding will start Tuesday. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home Friday night when an...
kciiradio.com
2022 Unemployment Numbers Released
In November, the Iowa Workforce Development released the unemployment numbers for all Iowa Counties. Washington, Henry, Iowa, Jefferson, Johnson, Keokuk, and Louisa Counties all saw a decrease in their rate of unemployment over the last year. Washington County’s unemployment rate for the past year was 2.4 percent, compared to 2.6...
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Fire Chief Brendan DeLong
On today’s program, we are talking with Washington Fire Chief Brendan DeLong, about the Fire Departments year in review.
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police warn of new scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is warning people of a scam that’s emerging while temperatures are dropping. Police say multiple callers have reported receiving an automated call claiming to be from Alliant Energy. The message states that the victim is behind on their electric bill and that power will be cut in 30 minutes unless they push buttons to start making a payment.
iowapublicradio.org
Hundreds of meatpacking, farm workers sign up for $600 assistance program
Inside the Johnson Street Catholic Worker House in Iowa City, meatpacking plant and farm workers lean in with Spanish or French interpreters. In a few weeks, the USDA will be sending $600 direct assistance checks to eligible meatpacking and farm workers. The agency partnered with activist group Escucha Mi Voz to sign people up for the assistance.
