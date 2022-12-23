ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Rain Lurks in Chicago's NYE Forecast, But Could it Stick Around Until Midnight?

A warming trend is going to bring above-average temperatures to Chicago to help ring in the new year, but will showers potentially spoil the party?. Before Saturday arrives, the city and surrounding suburbs will see a bit of a topsy-turvy ride when it comes to high temperatures. Drizzle will be possible on Thursday, but the big story will be the well-above-average readings, with highs in the mid-50s across the area.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Things To Know About Southwest Airlines' ‘Meltdown,' From Canceled Flights to Stranded Bags

Thursday in Chicago, with a high of 55 degrees, the snow and ice has melted, and the roads are clear. But inside the Southwest Terminal at Midway Airport, many travelers are still struggling to get to their final destinations -- and locate their bags -- after last weekend's severe winter weather, combined with "scheduling issues," led to thousands of canceled flights and thousands of passengers, crew members and pieces of luggage stranded across the country.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana

Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

South Shore Line train service suspended for rest of day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Shore Line train service was suspended in both directions Friday.The line connects Millennium Station in downtown Chicago with South Bend, Indiana with stops throughout Northwest Indiana. It blamed mechanical issues, overhead wire issues, and hazardous weather for the suspension.Westbound Train 18 was the last to make a run into Chicago on Friday. Eastbound trains 111 and 119 will depart Millennium Station at 4:02 p.m. and 5:58 p.m., but there will be no more trains after that.Eastbound Train 109 passengers will be bused from East Chicago stations to the east.Updates for service on Saturday will come later.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Friday to Be Most ‘Brutal' Day of Storm With -35 Wind Chills, ‘Life and Death' Travel Conditions

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area as brutally cold wind chill temperatures of between 35 and 40 degrees below zero and strong, sustained winds gusting up to 45 miles-per-hour continue to create treacherous, icy and potentially "life-threatening" travel conditions as the storm continues to blow from west to east.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills, blowing snow

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning through most of the Chicago area, as dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds, and blowing snow will persist overnight.A blizzard warning also remains in effect through Saturday morning for La Porte County and Porter County in northwest Indiana.Our Arctic blast continues tonight with lows below zero areawide and wind chills as cold as -30°.  Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. Winds will be gusty, so drifting and blowing snow will be possible through Saturday.Highs on Saturday...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning; blizzard-like conditions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm watch is in effect with dangerous conditions ahead. Conditions are expected deteriorate quickly throughout the day Thursday as snow develops. Snow began to ramp up by the mid- to late-morning, and will become widespread by the afternoon.   The building strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow will create dangerous conditions travelers.  Snow totals can range from 2" to 4" with higher amounts of snow in Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana due to lake enhancement. Temperatures continue to fall drastically to the single digits by late afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be below zero by...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA rerouting buses away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has begun rerouting buses away from Outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as the winter storm is causing dangerous driving conditions.The following bus routes are being rerouted off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive:#2 Hyde Park Express#6 Jackson Park Express#14 Jeffery Jump#26 South Shore Express#28 Stony Island#134 Stockton/LaSalle Express#135 Clarendon/LaSalle Express#136 Sheridan/LaSalle Express#143 Stockton/Michigan Express#146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express#147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express#148 Clarendon/Michigan ExpressThe CTA is advising commuters to check the agency's website for details on how each route will be affected.Infamously, Lake Shore Drive was forced to shut down on Feb. 2, 2011, as Chicago was walloped by a blizzard that dumped a total of 21.2 inches in the city.Blowing and drifting snow along Lake Shore Drive that day caused multiple accidents, and as the snow piled up, vehicles became stuck, and off-ramps became impassable. Some people ended up being stranded for up to 12 hours before they were rescued. Some frustrated drivers simply got out of their vehicles and abandoned them in the middle of the Drive. Many cars ran out of gas, and were abandoned. A total of about 900 cars became stranded in whiteout conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Winter storm, extreme cold don't stop shoppers from flocking to Woodfield Mall

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- Despite the winter storm Thursday, the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg was plenty busy.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, hundreds braved the bitter cold to get some last-minute shopping wrapped up before the holiday weekend.It was empty by 10 p.m., but right up until closing time, the parking lot for Woodfield and the ones surrounding the mall were packed with shoppers. Some of them said they didn't mind the conditions, while others said they underestimated just how cold it would be Thursday night.The roads and sidewalks were icy, but that did not stop holiday shoppers from swinging...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy