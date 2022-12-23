Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Related
Rain Lurks in Chicago's NYE Forecast, But Could it Stick Around Until Midnight?
A warming trend is going to bring above-average temperatures to Chicago to help ring in the new year, but will showers potentially spoil the party?. Before Saturday arrives, the city and surrounding suburbs will see a bit of a topsy-turvy ride when it comes to high temperatures. Drizzle will be possible on Thursday, but the big story will be the well-above-average readings, with highs in the mid-50s across the area.
5 Things To Know About Southwest Airlines' ‘Meltdown,' From Canceled Flights to Stranded Bags
Thursday in Chicago, with a high of 55 degrees, the snow and ice has melted, and the roads are clear. But inside the Southwest Terminal at Midway Airport, many travelers are still struggling to get to their final destinations -- and locate their bags -- after last weekend's severe winter weather, combined with "scheduling issues," led to thousands of canceled flights and thousands of passengers, crew members and pieces of luggage stranded across the country.
‘Adventure of a Lifetime': Retiring NBC 5 Reporter Phil Rogers Reflects on Decades of Covering News in Chicago and Beyond
Veteran reporter Phil Rogers is retiring from NBC 5 News after 31 years of bringing viewers some of the biggest and best told stories in Chicago, from across the country, and all around the world. Rogers joined NBC 5 in December 1991, new to television after spending more than a...
Left for Dead: How One Suburban Police Department Solved a Hit-and-Run Crash
As the Chicago Police Department’s clearance rate on hit-and-run crashes lags behind other major cities, with case after case going cold, some despite obvious clues, one suburban police department has taken a very different approach. “It's really difficult to solve a hit and run crash because of the fact...
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
South Shore Line train service suspended for rest of day Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Shore Line train service was suspended in both directions Friday.The line connects Millennium Station in downtown Chicago with South Bend, Indiana with stops throughout Northwest Indiana. It blamed mechanical issues, overhead wire issues, and hazardous weather for the suspension.Westbound Train 18 was the last to make a run into Chicago on Friday. Eastbound trains 111 and 119 will depart Millennium Station at 4:02 p.m. and 5:58 p.m., but there will be no more trains after that.Eastbound Train 109 passengers will be bused from East Chicago stations to the east.Updates for service on Saturday will come later.
Lake effect snow pounds Northwest Indiana, causing dangerous blizzard conditions
There were blizzard conditions in Porter and LaPorte Counties, in Northwest Indiana, making travel treacherous. Drivers experienced white out conditions, where roads are snow-packed and Indiana State Police dealt with numerous crashes.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Travel Rules Changing for Visitors From China
The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Here's Where COVID Rules for Visitors From China Are Changing. Some countries announced...
Friday to Be Most ‘Brutal' Day of Storm With -35 Wind Chills, ‘Life and Death' Travel Conditions
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area as brutally cold wind chill temperatures of between 35 and 40 degrees below zero and strong, sustained winds gusting up to 45 miles-per-hour continue to create treacherous, icy and potentially "life-threatening" travel conditions as the storm continues to blow from west to east.
4 Men Robbed at Gunpoint in Chicago's Streeterville Neighborhood: CPD
Four men were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Streeterville, Chicago police said. According to officials, at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the men were walking towards a car in the 300 block of East Ohio Street when five men armed with handguns approached them. The suspects stole the group’s personal belongings,...
Chicago Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills, blowing snow
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm warning remains in effect through Saturday morning through most of the Chicago area, as dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds, and blowing snow will persist overnight.A blizzard warning also remains in effect through Saturday morning for La Porte County and Porter County in northwest Indiana.Our Arctic blast continues tonight with lows below zero areawide and wind chills as cold as -30°. Frost bite can happen in as little as ten to 20 minutes, so you will want to limit outdoor exposure. Winds will be gusty, so drifting and blowing snow will be possible through Saturday.Highs on Saturday...
Chicago Police Officer Hurt, Suspect in Custody After Scuffle at South Side Shooting Scene
A Chicago police officer was injured Thursday afternoon after a scuffle broke out near the scene of an earlier shooting, authorities say. Police say a 25-year-old man was near a business in the 8700 block of South State Street at approximately 1:38 p.m. when a group of individuals walked up to him, with one of those suspects opening fire.
With Wind Chill Temps of -35 in Chicago, Do You Still Need to Shovel Your Sidewalk?
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area, accompanied by strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles-per-hour, blowing snow and wind chill temperatures low enough to create frostbite conditions. While the storm hasn't brought much in terms of snow totals, most...
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning; blizzard-like conditions
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm watch is in effect with dangerous conditions ahead. Conditions are expected deteriorate quickly throughout the day Thursday as snow develops. Snow began to ramp up by the mid- to late-morning, and will become widespread by the afternoon. The building strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow will create dangerous conditions travelers. Snow totals can range from 2" to 4" with higher amounts of snow in Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana due to lake enhancement. Temperatures continue to fall drastically to the single digits by late afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be below zero by...
CTA rerouting buses away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has begun rerouting buses away from Outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as the winter storm is causing dangerous driving conditions.The following bus routes are being rerouted off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive:#2 Hyde Park Express#6 Jackson Park Express#14 Jeffery Jump#26 South Shore Express#28 Stony Island#134 Stockton/LaSalle Express#135 Clarendon/LaSalle Express#136 Sheridan/LaSalle Express#143 Stockton/Michigan Express#146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express#147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express#148 Clarendon/Michigan ExpressThe CTA is advising commuters to check the agency's website for details on how each route will be affected.Infamously, Lake Shore Drive was forced to shut down on Feb. 2, 2011, as Chicago was walloped by a blizzard that dumped a total of 21.2 inches in the city.Blowing and drifting snow along Lake Shore Drive that day caused multiple accidents, and as the snow piled up, vehicles became stuck, and off-ramps became impassable. Some people ended up being stranded for up to 12 hours before they were rescued. Some frustrated drivers simply got out of their vehicles and abandoned them in the middle of the Drive. Many cars ran out of gas, and were abandoned. A total of about 900 cars became stranded in whiteout conditions.
fox32chicago.com
Speed cameras installed on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Speed cameras have been installed on three of the Northwest Side's most dangerous intersections. They've been placed at the corner of Austin and Foster in Jefferson Park, Addison and Sayre in Dunning and along Milwaukee avenue in front of Schurz High School in Old Irving, which is a location where two cyclists were hit and killed.
More Than 500 Chicago Flight Cancelations at O'Hare Leave Some Sleeping at Airport
Many at O'Hare and Midway International Airports are hoping for a Christmas miracle after more than 700 flights combined out of the Chicago airports were canceled Thursday thanks to a powerful winter storm, leading some to spend the night on the airport floor. "Me and my girlfriend have been here...
Illinois' Minimum Wage Set to Rise Again in 2023
Nearly 200 new laws on Jan. 1, 2023 are set to go into effect in Illinois, with several of them potentially having an impact on your wallet. One of those such laws is a rise in the state's minimum wage. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage in the state will...
Winter storm, extreme cold don't stop shoppers from flocking to Woodfield Mall
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- Despite the winter storm Thursday, the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg was plenty busy.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, hundreds braved the bitter cold to get some last-minute shopping wrapped up before the holiday weekend.It was empty by 10 p.m., but right up until closing time, the parking lot for Woodfield and the ones surrounding the mall were packed with shoppers. Some of them said they didn't mind the conditions, while others said they underestimated just how cold it would be Thursday night.The roads and sidewalks were icy, but that did not stop holiday shoppers from swinging...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1