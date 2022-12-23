ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power returns after outage impacts 2,788 customers in Southwest Bakersfield

By Lia Yoakum, 23ABC
 6 days ago
UPDATE (7:22 A.M.): According to the PG&E Alert webpage , power has been restored to the majority of people affected by the outage. There are still a few reports of outages near Wasco, Downtown Bakersfield, and Lamont.

To keep up with alerts from PG&E, visit its website .

A power outage in southwest Bakersfield is impacting 2,788 customers.

According to the PG&E website, the outage began at 3:21 a.m. Friday and it will not be restored until 8 a.m.

A PG&E assessment crew is en route to the outage.

The cause is still being investigated.

