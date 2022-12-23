Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 12:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Coastal flooding. Expect breakers of 25 to 35 ft this afternoon into this evening. Worst conditions will be during the high tide, which occurs between 3 and 4 pm today. * WHERE...North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tide is expected along the immediate coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West to southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 45 to 60 mph this afternoon will gradually ease through the evening.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 12:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 20:31:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. Find another route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 4 PM PST. Target Area: Washington The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon Johnson Creek at Sycamore affecting Clackamas and Multnomah Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon and Washington Tualatin River near Dilley affecting Washington County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Tualatin River near Dilley. * WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...Above 17.5 feet, several minor roads begin to flood and may be closed. Widespread lowland agricultural flooding occurs at this and higher stages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM PST Tuesday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 16.9 feet late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 17.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Clatsop, Tillamook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 12:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 23:26:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. Find another route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 4 PM PST. Target Area: Clatsop; Tillamook The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon Johnson Creek at Sycamore affecting Clackamas and Multnomah Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon and Washington Tualatin River near Dilley affecting Washington County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Nehalem River near Foss. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...Above 15.0 feet, expect minor flooding of low lying farm land and structures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.1 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon or early evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Wahkiakum by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 12:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 21:14:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. Find another route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 4 PM PST. Target Area: Wahkiakum The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon Johnson Creek at Sycamore affecting Clackamas and Multnomah Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon and Washington Tualatin River near Dilley affecting Washington County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Grays River near Rosburg. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...Above 13.0 feet, expect widespread lowland flooding and numerous flooded roads near Rosburg and Hwy 4. This may include the roadway approaches to the Altoona Bridge over the Grays River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM PST Tuesday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling through Wednesday. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0