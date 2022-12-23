Effective: 2022-12-27 12:27:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 21:14:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. Find another route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 4 PM PST. Target Area: Wahkiakum The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon Johnson Creek at Sycamore affecting Clackamas and Multnomah Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon and Washington Tualatin River near Dilley affecting Washington County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties. Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Grays River near Rosburg. * WHEN...Until late this evening. * IMPACTS...Above 13.0 feet, expect widespread lowland flooding and numerous flooded roads near Rosburg and Hwy 4. This may include the roadway approaches to the Altoona Bridge over the Grays River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM PST Tuesday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling through Wednesday. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO