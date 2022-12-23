Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
breezejmu.org
Old Town residents grow frustrated over JMU parties, disrespectful students
There’s a “big disconnect” between Harrisonburg residents and JMU students when it comes to parties, according to Kathy Whitten, a 35-year resident of Old Town, a downtown neighborhood located in the historic district of Harrisonburg. Whitten, who previously worked at the University Health Center from 2006 to...
royalexaminer.com
Grant allows teachers to further education with computer science certification
Laurel Ridge Community College is a partner in a Virginia Department of Education Advancing Computer Science Education Grant (ACSE) that will enable a group of Shenandoah Valley school teachers to earn an endorsement to teach computer science classes at no cost to them. For the second time, the college is...
royalexaminer.com
To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers
We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
schillingshow.com
1000 words: Albemarle County students morphing into gastropods (slugs) at bus stops
The pathetic Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) has done irreparable damage to students by instilling unwarranted fear and mass paranoia during the Democrat-imposed Covid shutdowns. The result is a dumbed-down generation that not only cannot communicate with one another, but one that is morphing into human gastropods (slugs) before our...
cbs19news
Local family has "Christmas miracle" at UVA hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA Children’s Hospital understands that having a child in the hospital is hard, and it's even harder on Christmas. On Sunday, they made sure that patients and their families have the holiday they deserve, and one family said the says the best gift they received is the ability to be together.
NBC Washington
1 Hurt in I-95 Crash in Virginia; Two Lanes Closed
One person was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 95 on the Prince William/Stafford county line in Virginia on Monday. The Prince William County fire department and Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the Russell Road exit in Quantico. A truck...
Inside Nova
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
pagevalleynews.com
End of an era
December 23, 1987 — An era ended at the last Page County Board of Supervisors meeting. Roy Comer of District 5 attended his last regular meeting and closed out a five-term, 20-year stint as the representative from the county’s southernmost district. “It really doesn’t seem like it’s been...
WSET
Operation 'Coal in the Stocking:' Virginia, U.S. agencies arrest 10, seize narcotics
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The United States Marshals Service and Western District of Virginia are making sure to cross names off of Santa's naughty list this holiday season. On Thursday, they partnered with Greene County deputies, the Albemarle County Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Task Force in Operation "Coal in the Stocking."
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
WHSV
SVEC and Dominion crews work to restore power around the Valley
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There were a significant number of power outages reported across the Valley on Friday, and with temperatures hitting extreme lows crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. With high-speed wind gusts throughout the day and a number of fallen...
Augusta Free Press
Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday, Dec. 22. An unresponsive inmate was found with ligature and markings around their neck. The medical team was called for further evaluation. The death is being investigated as a suicide. Next...
cbs19news
Suspect and victim identified in the Stony Point Road Homicide
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- New information about the suspect and the victim of the Stony Point Road Homicide. Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins of Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. According to the ACPD, Gaskins has the following charges: second-degree...
wina.com
Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 22, 2022
Culpeper Juvenile & Dometic Relations Court: Delayed opening 9am. Germanna Community College: Delayed opening 10am. Nelson County Govt Offices: Closed Thursday. Nelson Memorial Library; Delayed opening noon. RWSA: Delayed opening Ivy MUC and McIntire Recycling Center and Paper Sort 10am. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Alert Thursday, details at 434-654-5997 or...
pagevalleynews.com
A visit to Shenandoah City
December 24, 1891 — During a visit of half day last week in Shenandoah City, we saw several things that surprised us:. First, we were surprised to see in a town of that size with five bar rooms should have so many citizens who from their appearance never take a drink.
WHSV
Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on East Market Street in Harrisonburg caused the road to be shut down for several hours. Fire crews reported that the fire happened around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia. Reports say that after they arrived the fire was in the walls of the second floor and extended into the attic.
Virginia man charged in death of woman found shot in car in Albemarle County
A Virginia man has been charged in the killing of a woman who was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in Albemarle County, police said.
WHSV
The SVEC gives update on power outages
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working working to restore service from Friday’s high winds, with about 2,500 members out of service as of Friday evening. The SVEC says the goal is to get most members back on by 9 p.m. Saturday they...
schillingshow.com
1000 words: Pagan Albemarle County government won’t say “Christmas”
Albemarle County is following Charlottesville City Schools’ lead in efforts to “decenter” Christmas. A recent government email notified that “County Offices will be Closed Friday and this Upcoming Monday in Observance of the Winter Holiday.”. There was no reference to the actual “holiday” that is being...
