Should you get someone a teddy bear for Christmas?

By John Blankenship
 4 days ago
Teddy bears are country creatures.

They are comfortable curled up in an antique quilt, or seated on a tiny wooden chair, or on a window seat overlooking the yard.

A teddy bear has simple tastes; it’s only adornment may be an occasional ribbon around the neck, or perhaps an old straw hat (size Small, of course) for afternoon tea with gingerbread.

Teddy bears are not young. Their official roots date back to at least 1902. In November of that year, President Theodore Roosevelt was on a hunting trip. The hunting party trailed and cornered a black bear and tied it to a tree.

Roosevelt was called to the scene to make a fatal shot, but when he saw the immobilized animal, he decided against taking such an unsportsmanlike shot.

(While innumerable stories retelling this brief incident refer to the bear as a cute little cub—or in some versions, a pair of cute little cubs—the truth is that the animal was a 235-pound adult.)

“Fairy tale” versions of the encounter variously conclude that the bear was released and returned to the forest, taken to the White House as a pet, donated to a Washington zoo, or was living in a New York hotel.

The truth is that the President ordered the bear put out of its misery, an action accomplished by a member of the hunting party.

Titled “Drawing the line in Mississippi,” the cartoon struck the nation’s fancy, receiving much attention.

The increased public interest in bears inspired Rose and Morris Michtom, two Brooklyn, N.Y., shopkeepers to make a pair of mohair excelsior-stuffed bears. These sold quickly, so more were made. Sales boomed. The Michtoms expanded the business and founded the Ideal Novelty and Toy Co., with permission from President Roosevelt to call the new toys “Teddy Bears.”This is how today’s teddy bears got their name.

During the same 1902-1903 period, the teddy bear was also born in Germany. A polio victim, Margarete Steiff of Giengen, made wonderful little felt animals—horses, donkeys, pigs, even camels—that were tremendously popular. With the help of her nephew, Richard Steiff, she created a joined mohair, excelsior-stuffed toy bear.

This bear also became a much-loved favorite, and the Steiffcompany went from producing 12,000 bears in 1903 to producing 974,000 bears in 1907. Also named after Teddy Roosevelt, Steiff bears are still considered valuable collectibles.

Today, bear collecting is more than a hobby, it is almost a frenzy. Antique bears in mint condition may sell for $1,000 or more if the right collector is in the right place at the right time.

Among the rarer “character” bears commanding higher prices is “Peter,” a teddy from the 1920s.

Peter looks ferocious and has flirty eyes that roll from side to side, as well as a movable tongue and realistic teeth. The classic antique bear is stuffed with excelsior and has a long muzzle and a fully jointed mohair body, either with or without a hump on its back. Arms are elongated and paws are huge and awkward-looking.

Why have these bears become so cherished and valuable? First, bears remind us of our childhood—of warmth and security, and Christmases past, and the joys and laughter of youth.

Secondly, bears are pets with realistic animal faces that do not have to be walked, fed or housebroken. Teddy bears are friends, confidantes, mascots, and talismans.

Bears have accompanied their owners through law, dental and medical schools, wars, and vacations. They have assisted mountain climbers, pilots, athletes, long-distance truckers, hospital patients, celebrities, and government officials.

Are you going bear hunting? Be careful; don’t just buy anything. Look for unique bears with appealing faces (no two teddy bearslook exactly alike) and quality workmanship.

If you are buying an antique teddy, study old ones first so that you know you are buying the genuine thing.

Old mohair has its own distinctive scent and touch. Excelsior crackles when you squeeze a bear’s arm or torso. Eyes should be old, inset, black shoe buttons (not loosely threaded and bulging), or glass with stick-pin backs. Joints should be in excellent condition; otherwise, repairs are extremely difficult.

What about new bears? Choose quality made ones with emotional appeal.

Jointed–bears (those whose arms, legs and head all turn) usually hold their value best.

Modern plush is as appealing as mohair these days, but look for plush that is thick—not necessarily long, but rich-looking. Firmly stuffed bodies hold their shape through the years, embroidered roses, and mouths (rather than plastic, felt, or metal) give a more realistic appearance.

Eyes should be set so they won’t pull out; government safety regulations no longer allow toys to be manufactured with removable shoe buttons or glass pin backs for eyes.

Adults enjoy teddy bears as much as children, men as much as women, grandparents as much as toddlers. A teddy bear adds warmth, color, and a touch of humor, whether it sits in your office, on your bed, under your Christmas tree, on a bookshelf or kitchen chair, or on the sofa in your living room.

If you want someone to be happy and smiling, surprise them with a teddy bear as a gift this Christmas—that “someone” might even by you.

