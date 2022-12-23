ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

England World Cup winner George Cohen dies at 83

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWcgc_0jsTrs0I00

George Cohen, a defender who played on England's World Cup-winning team in 1966, has died, the English Football Association said Friday. He was 83.

Cohen played every minute of England's victorious campaign on home soil. He made 37 appearances for his national team as a right back.

A cause of death was not announced.

Cohen played his entire club career for Fulham, where he made 459 appearances between 1956 and 1969. He retired from playing at 29 after a serious knee injury.

“Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players — and gentlemen — George Cohen,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

Cohen was the vice-captain for England when the team beat West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley Stadium. England striker Geoff Hurst scored a hat trick in that match, which went to extra time.

“Very sad to hear my friend and England teammate George Cohen has died,” Hurst wrote on Twitter. “Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George’s wife Daphne and his family."

Hurst and Bobby Charlton are the only surviving members of the England squad from the final.

The FA said a tribute for Cohen will be planned at Wembley in March when England faces Ukraine.

“We are very sad to hear the news of George Cohen’s death today,” FA chair Debbie Hewitt said.

Fulham recognized Cohen's contribution to the club by unveiling a statue of him at Craven Cottage in 2016.

“I find it absolutely wonderful that they even thought I was worthy of it,” Cohen said at the time, according to a tribute posted Friday on the club's website. “Especially as it was alongside Johnny Haynes, the greatest name in Fulham’s history.”

Cohen had worked within the west London club’s hospitality suites, regaling guests with stories from his incredible career.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Eddie Howe confident Newcastle can convert Champions League promise

Eddie Howe would later admit he was not really thirsty but that failed to prevent Newcastle’s manager from unscrewing the top of the small bottle of water in front of him and taking a long, very slow, sip. It was such an obvious timewasting tactic that, by the time he put it back on the table, laughter filled the room.
BBC

Leicester City 0-3 Newcastle: Eddie Howe allowing Magpies fans to 'dream'

"I have no problem with the supporters dreaming of what we can achieve." Eddie Howe may be allowing the Newcastle faithful to let their imaginations run wild, but the Magpies boss is remaining grounded for now. Newcastle sit second and are the Premier League's form team after winning six games...
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace and Fulham meet Boxing Day in a London derby that sees both teams on long waits to get back to winning ways ahead of a Premier League match at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). Fulham’s taken just one point from its last...
BBC

Have your say on Gakpo

Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Dutch forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. The fee is reported to be an initial £37m, which could rise to £40m with add-ons. Virgil van Dijk spoke glowingly about his club and international team-mate during the 2022 World Cup. "Hopefully Cody...
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Swansea City Looking To Complete Double Over Reading

Swansea came in 15th place in the Championship last season, their lowest finish in the league since their relegation from the Premier League in 2017/18. They finished fourth the previous season, but lost 0-2 to Brentford in the playoff final. The Swans currently sit in 15th position in the league,...
NBC Sports

Fulham cruise to 3-0 victory over nine-man Crystal Palace

Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic got the goals to give Fulham a 3-0 victory over nine-man Crystal Palace as the Premier League returned to Selhurst Park on Monday. The victory sends Fulham (22 points) up to 8th in the Premier League table, level on points with Liverpool...
SB Nation

Christmas Greetings from the Boss and the Reds

As Liverpool gear up for a return to the Premier League with Aston Villa on schedule for Boxing Day, Jurgen Klopp addressed fans in a Christmas Day video special. Klopp revealed that he is a regular watcher of the film Love Actually at Christmas time. He also discussed how 2022 was successful for Liverpool, starting with the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup final.
housebeautiful.com

Newcastle crowned the UK’s Capital of Christmas for 2022

Newcastle has officially been crowned the UK's very first Capital of Christmas. The study, which was undertaken by the budgeting experts at Park Christmas Savings, assessed the festive activities taking place in every town and city across the UK. And it revealed Geordies to be the nation's ultimate Christmas revellers.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
79K+
Followers
119K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy