The 'positive' Swinney sees in the transfer portal

While Dabo Swinney is generally OK with the new recruiting calendar, there are some things of which Clemson’s coach is not particularly fond.

But there’s also one part of it that Swinney likes.

Two signing periods have existed in college football since 2017 when the NCAA introduced a 72-hour window in December for recruits to sign their National Letters of Intent (in addition to the traditional signing period in February). With the recent implementation of the one-time transfer rule, recruiting has essentially turned into a non-stop endeavor for programs nationwide.

While Swinney would like to see high school recruits be able to sign with their school of choice as early as the summer heading into their senior seasons, he doesn’t have much of an issue with the transfer portal windows, which were put in place earlier this year. Their purpose is to give the outgoing players a specific amount of time to put their names in the portal so that schools aren’t having to guess when transfers will be coming and going.

There are two of them: 45 days from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 and 15 more beginning May 1. The latter is the one Swinney is a particularly big fan of.

“That’s a positive,” Swinney said.

Since most high school recruits sign before February is over, the portal becomes teams’ primary avenue for talent acquisition in the spring. It can come in handy if players decide to transfer after spring practices, suddenly leaving teams with holes to fill on their rosters just a few months before fall camp rolls around.

“I think that’s a great thing that, if all of a sudden you lose kids in the spring, there is a portal,” Swinney said. “Where else are you going to get players? All of a sudden, you’ve got 10 guys pack up and leave for whatever reason, there’s nowhere to get anybody. So I’m thankful that you at least have an opportunity to go supplement your roster somehow.”

Clemson was one of the few FBS programs that didn’t have any players jump in the portal this past spring, but Swinney doesn’t know if that will be the case next year. The current rules make it impossible for any program to predict the future when it comes to what players already on the roster decide to do in the future.

“Used to, I kind of knew exactly (what the roster would look like), but now it’s just a very fluid deal,” Swinney said. “It changes all the time.”

Yet it’s not a challenge Swinney welcomes.

“I think it’s fun because there are new challenges, new dynamics and you’ve got to be able to navigate all of those things,” he said. “We’re built for where we are right now in college football, and we’ve got a lot of success ahead.”

