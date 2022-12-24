Power restored to many after storm slams Ohio

(WJW) – Only a little more than 500 electric customers in Northeast Ohio were without power Saturday night after the winter storm moved through the area.

This was significantly down from nearly 20,000 outages reported at one point Friday.

FirstEnergy customers in most Northeast Ohio counties can expect to get power back by 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the provider’s website. But in other counties like Huron and in parts of Lorain, service isn’t expected to be restored until 11 p.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

FirstEnergy and AEP meteorologists are closely monitoring the winter storm.

