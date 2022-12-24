ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Power restored to many after storm slams Ohio

By Celeste Houmard, Cris Belle, Laura Morrison, Justin Dennis
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ul90_0jsTqzI000

(WJW) – Only a little more than 500 electric customers in Northeast Ohio were without power Saturday night after the winter storm moved through the area.

This was significantly down from nearly 20,000 outages reported at one point Friday.

What should you do if your power goes out in freezing weather? AEP outage map FirstEnergy outage map

FirstEnergy customers in most Northeast Ohio counties can expect to get power back by 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the provider’s website. But in other counties like Huron and in parts of Lorain, service isn’t expected to be restored until 11 p.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

FirstEnergy and AEP meteorologists are closely monitoring the winter storm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 6

Kendrickdk
6d ago

our power went out for a few seconds and Cuyahoga County but is going okay so far.

Reply
8
Related
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 27, 2022

Chilly today, but we are coming up off of our lows that we put in over the holiday weekend. We are still 24 hours away from significant warming, but it is coming. Today we should get clouds to break up for more sun. High pressure is being analysed in over areas to our southwest this morning, but we move quickly onto the backside of that high this afternoon. That should promote south and southwest breezes, which will kickstart our move to warmer temps. We clear out overnight, but with warmer air moving over our cold surface, fog can develop for tomorrow morning.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Multiple people killed in weather-related car accidents during winter storm

According to a Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, at least four Ohioans died and multiple others were injured in weather-related car accidents last week. Columbus was hit with winter weather that became a level 2 snow emergency on Friday. Several inches of accumulated snow combined with freezing rain to create hazardous driving conditions for multiple days.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

A winter storm on the holiday weekend and hundreds of jobs coming to the Ohio Valley: Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was only a matter of time before the weather that matched the winter season descended on the Ohio Valley and it did this week, in the form of ice, a little snow and absolutely frigid temperatures.  Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions Even […]
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Ohio issues Christmas Eve weather update; I-75 closed in SW Ohio

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)...
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

82K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy