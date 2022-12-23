The California Apartment Association will seek an injunction to stop the full implementation of Measure H according to the group’s website. “Even if the court does not allow for an injunction, it will take time for the measure to be fully implemented,” the website states. “Several key provisions, however, are triggered by the measure taking effect. Most notable is the rollback of rents to 2021 levels for units subject to the rent restrictions, and the application of strict eviction protections.”

23 HOURS AGO