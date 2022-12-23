Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
LA Mayor Karen Bass Adds Pasadena-Based East West Bank CEO to Transition Team
Dominique Ng, CEO of Pasadena’s East West Bank has joined Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s transition advisory team. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass’ administration. Co-chairs of the advisory...
sanclementetimes.com
Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape
Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
yovenice.com
Yo! Venice’s Most Popular Articles of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. January 17, 2022 – A tsunami that reached the California coast over the weekend inflicted no damage to Venice beaches. Full article here. Bonin Announces He Will Not Run for...
pasadenanow.com
California Apartment Association to Seek Injunction to ‘Stall’ Measure H Rent Control
The California Apartment Association will seek an injunction to stop the full implementation of Measure H according to the group’s website. “Even if the court does not allow for an injunction, it will take time for the measure to be fully implemented,” the website states. “Several key provisions, however, are triggered by the measure taking effect. Most notable is the rollback of rents to 2021 levels for units subject to the rent restrictions, and the application of strict eviction protections.”
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Baldwin Hills Are Pleading for Affordable Housing Rates
Residents of a Baldwin Hills neighborhood are pleading with the owner of their buildings not to sell to new owners who might push them out. They're worried about the lack of affordable housing in an area that they say is rapidly gentrifying. It is a neighborhood where a lot of...
oc-breeze.com
Gov. Newsom grants clemency to ten people, including one from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County
On Friday, December 23, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may also remove unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation.
foxla.com
Native Americans call for tribal burial of P-22 at Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES - Discussions continue over what will be done with the remains of Los Angeles' beloved mountain lion P-22. The popular cat was euthanized Dec. 17 after it was discovered that the 12-year-old had been suffering from chronic health problems and severe injuries. On Friday, the remains of P-22...
NBC Los Angeles
Karen Bass Names Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor to Serve on Transition Team
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team. The transition team, which consists of 103 members, will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass' administration. “I'm honored to serve on Mayor Bass' transition...
NIH Director's Blog
Crisis & Commitment: 150 Years of Service by Los Angeles County Public Hospitals
The Los Angeles County University of Southern California Medical Center will open soon, replacing the county’s current 74-year-old facility with a modern, although smaller, facility. Los Angeles County has provided hospital care to the indigent since 1858, during which time, the operation of public hospitals has shifted from a...
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive order to light Hollywood sign
Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan
PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
L.A.’s New Mayor Rescinds Directive Meant To Light Up The Hollywood Sign At Night
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt
LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets
A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
foxla.com
LA’s new ‘mansion tax’ faces legal challenge
LOS ANGELES - A recently approved tax in Los Angeles on the sale of multi-million-dollar homes is facing a new legal challenge. On Thursday, lawyers representing the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles filed a lawsuit to block Measure ULA, also known as the Homelessness and Housing Solutions Tax. They say it violates the California Constitution.
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment
The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
De León claims some L.A. Council colleagues have reached out, blames ‘narrative'
Embattled Councilman Kevin de León remained defiant today in a radio interview, claiming to have friends on the council who have reached out to him.
No-burn alert extended through Monday for parts of SoCal
The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning for much of Southern California.The residential wood-burning ban will include all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, and all of Orange County. It will remain in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday. The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.
knewsradio.com
Homeless Issue Still Making Headlines In California
Homeless man sitting with hands outstretched seeking a handout. Photo from Alpha Media Palm Springs CA. The latest numbers from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development are a sobering dose of reality for California. The Homelessness Assessment Report shows California accounts for half of all unsheltered people in...
Lacey's Attorneys Challenge BLM Protesters Bid for Second Desposition
Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former LA County DA Jackie Lacey at the Laceys' Granada Hills home in 2020 are not entitled to a second deposition of the county's former top prosecutor, Lacey's lawyers argue in new court papers.
