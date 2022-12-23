Read full article on original website
Related
Potter uncertain over extent of Reece James’s injury after Chelsea return
Chelsea’s manager Graham Potter has admitted it is too early to tell the severity of “world class” Reece James’s injury, after the defender suffered what appeared to be a recurrence of the knee injury that ruled him out of England’s World Cup campaign during his side’s 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.
Book returned to British library after nearly 50 years
A library in England said a book on the Dewey decimal system was recently returned and found to be just shy of 50 years overdue.
Novak Djokovic back in Australia a year after deportation
Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia almost a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination
Comments / 0