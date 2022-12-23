ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave.

Law enforcement officials warn holiday travelers that buzzed driving is drunk driving. If you’re driving while impaired over the holiday season, be prepared to get pulled over. Fatal Marshall County Wreck. Updated: 11 hours ago. One person was killed, and two others injured, after a fatal wreck in Marshall...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Crews battle Monday morning fire in Huntsville

Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire in the 1200 block of Westmoreland Avenue for hours Monday morning. The fire started about 3 a.m. The chief of Huntsville Fire & Rescue said no one was home at the start of the fire, but the home is a total loss.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 injured in Huntsville house fire on Christmas Day

Law enforcement officials warn holiday travelers that buzzed driving is drunk driving. If you’re driving while impaired over the holiday season, be prepared to get pulled over. Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave. Updated: 10 hours ago. Crews were called to the scene around 3...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Limestone Co. house fire claims one life on Christmas night

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a Christmas night house fire in Limestone County. According to Limestone County Coroner Mike West, emergency officials were called to a home on Easter Ferry Rd. around 10:30 p.m. on December 25. First responders located one person dead in the home.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties

As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville neighbors help patch broken ceiling

Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: 10 hours ago. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions

Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabamawx.com

All Roads in Jackson County Deemed Impassible

From the Jackson County EMA, all roads in Jackson County up in Northeast Alabama have been deemed impassible by tonight’s wintry mischief. Here are more Tweets in from the Spann Twitter Army…. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Winter Weather.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Multiple businesses, daycares, events delayed due to inclement weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report. Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police advise caution while driving on icy roads

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department advises that drivers use caution while driving on icy roads. With low temperatures and snow starting to build up, the Huntsville Police Department urges drivers to use caution in certain areas. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the following roads are starting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Some businesses remain closed Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to road conditions, many businesses in North Alabama either delayed opening or were closed entirely on Tuesday. The Limestone County Health Department is closed until further notice due to extensive water damage. All Marshall County offices will be closed on Tuesday. Redstone Federal Credit Union...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy