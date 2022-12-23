Read full article on original website
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
Huntsville Residents: Huntsville Utilities has Notified Residents that 'Brush Control Work to Begin Soon' by ChemProZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Two men critically injured in Huntsville house fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue are responding to a house fire which HEMSI said critically injured two people on Sunday night.
WAFF
Law enforcement officials warn holiday travelers that buzzed driving is drunk driving. If you’re driving while impaired over the holiday season, be prepared to get pulled over. Fatal Marshall County Wreck. Updated: 11 hours ago. One person was killed, and two others injured, after a fatal wreck in Marshall...
WAAY-TV
2 injured in Huntsville house fire on Christmas Day
Law enforcement officials warn holiday travelers that buzzed driving is drunk driving. If you’re driving while impaired over the holiday season, be prepared to get pulled over. Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave. Updated: 10 hours ago. Crews were called to the scene around 3...
One person dead in Christmas night house fire, coroner confirms
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that one person was killed in the fire at a home on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community.
WAFF
As snow melts, Huntsville police asking motorists to retrieve abandoned cars
Some roads in Huntsville remain closed Tuesday following Monday’s ice and snow. According to Huntsville police, most roads have been reopened as of 11:30 a.m., but a few remain impassable. Police recommend following the department’s social media accounts, where updates are posted. Drivers are asked to use caution...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads deemed impassable in 6 North Alabama counties
As of 10 p.m. Monday, roads and bridges throughout Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Jackson, DeKalb and Marshall counties have been deemed impassable, including all streets in some cities and towns. State and local road crews are working across the region to treat roads and make them safe for travel again. However,...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police Department reopens single lanes of Governors Drive
The Huntsville Police Department has reopened one lane of Governors Drive is open in both directions. Use caution due to abandoned vehicles in the roadway and icy patches. Avoid the area if possible.
WAFF
Huntsville neighbors help patch broken ceiling
Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: 10 hours ago. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers...
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
alabamawx.com
All Roads in Jackson County Deemed Impassible
From the Jackson County EMA, all roads in Jackson County up in Northeast Alabama have been deemed impassible by tonight’s wintry mischief. Here are more Tweets in from the Spann Twitter Army…. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Winter Weather.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police Department reopens Memorial Parkway
The Huntsville Police Department has reopened Memorial Parkway in all directions. It was closed Monday afternoon due to the buildup of ice. Please use caution due to potential of ice. Avoid the area if possible.
WAFF
Multiple businesses, daycares, events delayed due to inclement weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report. Huntsville...
Huntsville Police say not to call for minor accidents due to high call volume
HPD said on social media that motorists involved in minor accidents where no one was injured and vehicles are still operable to refrain from calling the department.
WAFF
Huntsville Police advise caution while driving on icy roads
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department advises that drivers use caution while driving on icy roads. With low temperatures and snow starting to build up, the Huntsville Police Department urges drivers to use caution in certain areas. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the following roads are starting...
wbrc.com
Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
WAFF
Some businesses remain closed Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to road conditions, many businesses in North Alabama either delayed opening or were closed entirely on Tuesday. The Limestone County Health Department is closed until further notice due to extensive water damage. All Marshall County offices will be closed on Tuesday. Redstone Federal Credit Union...
